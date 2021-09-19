Hyde Park man arrested following shooting in Mattapan

A Hyde Park man was arrested Friday afternoon and a loaded gun was recovered by authorities after a man was shot in Mattapan, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near 590 Walk Hill St., where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement Sunday night. The man, whose identity was not released, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries police described as serious but non-life-threatening.

As officers were canvassing the area, they saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking away from the crime scene on Blue Hill Avenue near Hazelton Street, according to the statement. Police said the man “had his right arm pinned against his body as he walked” and fled on foot when officers attempted to speak to him.