Male motorcyclist killed in Boston crash

A male motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston on Sunday afternoon, State Police said.
The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the westbound lane of the roadway, near the North Arsenal Street off-ramp, according to State Police spokesperson David Procopio.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Procopio wrote in an e-mail. State Police did not identify the victim.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Procopio wrote.
“At this point in the investigation we believe excessive speed was a factor,” he added.
Part of Soldiers Field Road was temporarily closed near the crash site, State Police said on Twitter, but was reopened by 6:10 p.m.
Advertisement
#MAtraffic: Troopers from the SP South Boston barracks were on scene with a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Soldiers Field Road WB at North Arsenal St off ramp. Roadway closed WB at the off-ramp. Male party transported to St Elizabeth's. The roadway is reopened.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 19, 2021
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.