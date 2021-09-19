fb-pixel Skip to main content

Male motorcyclist killed in Boston crash

By Colleen Cronin Globe Correspondent,Updated September 19, 2021, 1 hour ago

A male motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston on Sunday afternoon, State Police said.

The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the westbound lane of the roadway, near the North Arsenal Street off-ramp, according to State Police spokesperson David Procopio.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Procopio wrote in an e-mail. State Police did not identify the victim.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Procopio wrote.

“At this point in the investigation we believe excessive speed was a factor,” he added.

Part of Soldiers Field Road was temporarily closed near the crash site, State Police said on Twitter, but was reopened by 6:10 p.m.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.

