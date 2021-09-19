Man arrested in South Boston with loaded gun

A 20-year-old man was arrested in South Boston on Saturday evening after he was found carrying a loaded gun, police said.
Boston police were on patrol after being warned of a person with a gun in the area of General Lawrence J. Logan Way and Colonel Michael McDonough Way, the department said in a statement.
Officers saw a group of males that matched the description leaning on an unoccupied vehicle with the engine idling, the statement said. It said they recovered a loaded Glock with one round in the chamber and 18 rounds in the extended magazine from the pants leg of a suspect.
The suspect, Devonta Cardoso, 20, of South Boston was arrested on firearm charges. He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court, the statement said.
Officer also recovered two additional firearms that were determined to be BB guns, according to police. One was located inside the motor vehicle and the other was found in a fanny pack discarded at the scene.
