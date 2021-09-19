Man arrested in South Boston with loaded gun

A 20-year-old man was arrested in South Boston on Saturday evening after he was found carrying a loaded gun, police said.

Boston police were on patrol after being warned of a person with a gun in the area of General Lawrence J. Logan Way and Colonel Michael McDonough Way, the department said in a statement.

Officers saw a group of males that matched the description leaning on an unoccupied vehicle with the engine idling, the statement said. It said they recovered a loaded Glock with one round in the chamber and 18 rounds in the extended magazine from the pants leg of a suspect.