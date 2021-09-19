Man injured in Norwood shooting

At least one man was injured in a shooting near Sturtevant Avenue in Norwood on Sunday evening, according to police.
The victim was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital, Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks III said on Twitter. Police did not release the victim’s identity.
“I don’t have his condition right at the moment, but he was alive when he left,” Brooks said in a video posted to Twitter by a Boston 25 reporter. “It is my understanding that he was shot more than once.”
The shooting “does not appear random,” and the “public [is] not at risk,” Brooks tweeted.
Advertisement
Norwood police, State Police, and the Norfolk district attorney’s office are investigating, he tweeted.
“We are in the very early stages of the investigation,” Brooks said in the video. He said the shooter or shooters “were in a vehicle” and did not leave by foot.
Brooks said shootings were rare for the area. “Norwood is a nice quiet town, and we have a low violent crime rate,” he said.
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.