Man injured in Norwood shooting

At least one man was injured in a shooting near Sturtevant Avenue in Norwood on Sunday evening, according to police.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital, Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks III said on Twitter. Police did not release the victim’s identity.

“I don’t have his condition right at the moment, but he was alive when he left,” Brooks said in a video posted to Twitter by a Boston 25 reporter. “It is my understanding that he was shot more than once.”