Nahant asks court to let it seize Northeastern University land by eminent domain

Selectmen voted unanimously to pursue the eminent domain process on Sept. 8, about four months after a 647-271 vote at Town Meeting authorized the board to initiate legal proceedings for the land taking. Debate over Northeastern’s proposal has exposed bitter divisions in the community, with opponents saying the project is too big and threatens to harm the scenic area, while supporters praising the university as a good neighbor that wants to expand its facility to advance critical environmental research.

In a petition filed Thursday in Essex Superior Court, town officials asked a judge to rule that they have the authority to take 12.5 acres on East Point for conservation and to determine how much Northeastern deserves in compensation. Nahant selectmen estimated that the property is worth $2.2 million, a figure Northeastern believes is likely too low.

The years-long fight over Northeastern University’s plan to expand its Marine Science Center in Nahant took another turn this weekas the town moved to seize by eminent domain the coastal site where the college wants to build.

Josh Antrim,chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said Friday that the Town Meeting vote was a clear indication residents want to protect the land. The town designated the site on East Point as a “Natural Resource Area” more than 30 years ago, selectmen said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The Board of Selectmen is unanimous in its support for protecting this land as conservation land,” Antrim said.

Northeastern said it was ready for the court proceedings.

“At this point, we fully expect the disagreement in Nahant to be settled in a court of law, not the court of public opinion,” Renata Nyul, a university spokeswoman, said in a statement. “We’ve spent the past three years working with the community, modifying our plans, and offering significant financial benefits to the town. Those steps were unsuccessful, so now we’re eager to move to the legal phase.”

Advertisement

In 2018, Northeastern unveiled plans for a 55,000-square-foot expansion that would be built into and on top of an existing military bunker on East Point, where the school already has a laboratory. The expansion would include research and meeting space and teaching facilities. The university has said the extra space is needed to broaden its research into the threats coastal communities face from rising seas and storm surge.

If the court grants Nahant’s petition to take the land for conservation purposes, Northeastern is expected to challenge the town’s plan to pay $2.2 million in compensation for the property. In that case, a three-person commission appointed by a judge will decide how much Northeastern should be paid for the land and announce its determination in about eight months, the selectmen said.

Once the commission settles on a figure, the town could tap $1.5 million in Community Preservation Act revenue that Town Meeting set aside to pay Northeastern and place a conservation easement on the land, selectmen said. The town has estimated the total transaction, including legal fees and other expenses, would cost $4.5 million, and has collected $3 million in private contributions from opponents of Northeastern’s plan.

“I think the funds we have available in all likelihood are sufficient to cover the expenses of the conservation restriction,” Antrim said.

But Northeastern has said the town’s estimate is likely too low and has warned that Nahant could be responsible for as much as $9 million in damages for construction delays, plus legal fees, if it abandons the eminent domain proceedings because the cost of the land proves too high.

Advertisement

Antrim said the town’s legal team has advised that such damages have “never happened before.”

The university has said it has offered to pay Nahant $6 million and put a conservation restriction on eight acres of the property that the town wants to seize. That section doesn’t include the area on top of the bunker where the university wants to build.

Nancy Carey, a Nahant resident who voted against taking the land by eminent domain, said she had hoped community leaders and Northeastern would be able to negotiate a resolution. The university’s plans for East Point are progressive and well-conceived and the center’s presence in Nahant is an asset, she said.

“I think those of us who voted against eminent domain hoped the two parties would sit down and discuss the issue and find a way to move forward together,” she said.

Northeastern acquired the land from the federal government in 1966 and opened the facility a year later. Project opponents have said in creating the center, Northeastern pledged to make the surrounding land a wildlife preserve.

The university contends it never made that commitment and has noted that Nahant voters declined an opportunity to purchase the land in 1964.

In 2019, Northeastern asked a judge to rule that the school didn’t set aside land on East Point for a public wildlife preserve when it acquired the property. The nonprofit Nahant Preservation Trust, the town, and others also filed a lawsuit alleging that the property is conservation land and as such cannot be developed without a two-thirds vote of the Legislature. That litigation is pending.

Advertisement

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.