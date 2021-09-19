fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two men shot in Chelsea, police searching for suspect

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated September 19, 2021, 19 minutes ago

Police are investigating after two men were shot in Chelsea on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responded to 144 Congress Ave. for a report of shots fired, and found two men suffering gunshot wounds, Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes said. One of the men was shot twice in the neck, and the other was shot in their bicep, Kyes said.

Both men were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and are in stable condition, Kyes said.

No arrests have been made.

State Police were at the scene late Saturday night with a K-9 in an effort to find the shooter, Kyes said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

