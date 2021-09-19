Two men shot in Chelsea, police searching for suspect

Police are investigating after two men were shot in Chelsea on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responded to 144 Congress Ave. for a report of shots fired, and found two men suffering gunshot wounds, Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes said. One of the men was shot twice in the neck, and the other was shot in their bicep, Kyes said.

Both men were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and are in stable condition, Kyes said.