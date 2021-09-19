Voters to cast ballots in more preliminary mayoral elections Tuesday

Campaign fundraising in Everett and Lawrence this year eclipsed the cash raised by candidates running in the other cities voting Tuesday, according to data reported by the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

Tuesday’s elections, which also include mayoral races in Attleboro, Beverly, Fall River, and Newburyport, will narrow down fields of candidates to two top finishers in each race. Those candidates will appear on local ballots Nov. 2.

Voters in Everett, Lawrence, and several other Boston area communities are slated to cast ballots in preliminary mayoral elections Tuesday, a week after Boston and nearby cities held similar voting in races for mayor.

In Everett, Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr., who was first elected mayor in 2007, is being challenged by city councilors Gerly Adrien and Fred Capone. DeMaria is seeking another four-year term as the city’s executive.

DeMaria highlighted his work as mayor in a statement posted Sunday on Facebook, and asked for voters’ backing Tuesday.

“Together, we have been able to accomplish so much and I am grateful for the continued trust and support from Everett residents,” DeMaria said in his statement. “I am eager to continue our work as we seek to make Everett one of the best places to live.”

DeMaria generated about $240,000 in campaign fundraising so far this year, according to the state filings. He currently has about $222,000 in campaign cash, and has spent about $120,600.

In 2019, Adrien became the first Black woman to be elected to the City Council, after receiving the largest tally of votes for an at-large councilor candidate in Everett.

On Facebook Sunday, Adrien pledged she would be focused on the city’s residents as mayor.

“Throughout the campaign I have always said I will be a people-powered mayor. The residents of Everett are, and will always be, my first priority, and I will be a mayor for EVERYONE, not just a select few,” Adrien said.

Adrien declared her mayoral campaign in April, shortly after Capone, a City Council member since 2013, announced his campaign for mayor.

On Sept. 14, Capone wrote on Facebook that, as mayor, he’ll create a community that fosters mutual respect for its residents.

“You will be treated as a valued member of our community and will have meaningful input every day of every year, not just during campaign years,” Capone wrote.

Adrien has raised about $53,300 in donations this year, spent nearly $109,000, and has about $8,100 in cash on hand. Capone raised about $35,000 and has nearly $26,000 in cash on hand.

In Lawrence, Acting Mayor Kendrys R. Vasquez is asking voters to select him for a full four-year term this fall. Vasquez took over the city following the departure of former Mayor Daniel Rivera to become president and CEO of MassDevelopment early this year.

Vying with Vasquez on Tuesday’s ballot is Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, Lawrence’s community development director. They’re joined by Doris V. Rodriguez, Brian DePeña, and William Lantigua, a former Lawrence mayor and state representative.

Two candidates in Lawrence — Martinez-Dominguez and Vasquez — have emerged as leaders in fundraising this year, according to state data.

Martinez-Dominguez has raised about $120,000 so far in 2021, the state reported. She has spent about $92,000, and has about $70,000 in campaign cash.

Vasquez has raised about $114,000 this year, and has about $24,000 in cash. He’s spent about $90,000, the state reported.

The remaining Lawrence mayoral candidates had reported significantly less in campaign fundraising. DePeña had raised about $45,000 this year, and spent $46,000, according to state data. He has about $19,000 in cash.

Lantigua brought in close to $18,000, has spent about $12,000, the state reported, and has around $8,200 in cash on hand.

Rodriguez reported raising close to $1,500 this year, with about $800 in spending and under $700 in campaign cash.

In Attleboro, Mayor Paul R. Heroux, a former state representative who was elected mayor in 2017, is seeking another two-year term. He’s facing challenges from candidates James K. Poore and Todd E. McGhee, who served for more than 20 years with the Massachusetts State Police, according to McGhee’s website.

In Beverly, Mayor Michael P. Cahill is also seeking a new two-year term. Cahill, a former state representative and member of the City Council, was first elected mayor in 2013. Two other candidates, Esther W. Ngotho and Marshall S. Sterman, vie to succeed Cahill as mayor.

In Newburyport, Mayor Donna Holaday is not seeking re-election, leaving the office open for three hopefuls — City Council member Charles F. Tontar, School Committee member Sean R. Reardon, and resident Warren P. Russo — to succeed her and serve a four-year term.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, who was elected in 2019, is seeking another two-year term.

He’s facing challenges from Cliff Ponte, who is Fall River’s City Council president, along with candidates Jonathan James Albernaz and Michael Vandal.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.