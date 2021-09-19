fb-pixel Skip to main content

Senate parliamentarian sets back Democrats’ immigration push

By ALAN FRAM The Associated Press,Updated September 19, 2021, 1 hour ago
The US Capitol seen on September 19, 2021 with fencing and closed areas to the public, one day after the protest on September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.
The US Capitol seen on September 19, 2021 with fencing and closed areas to the public, one day after the protest on September 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.

The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship.

Advertisement

MacDonough’s decision was described by a person informed about the ruling who would describe it only on condition of anonymity.

Boston Globe video