Boston school sports program needs a boost — and some boosters

Someone should create a thorough record of how the program was run because someone (or some people) needs to pick up the reins and develop a Scholar Athletes II. It was a huge operation, with many volunteers from across Boston. We must not lose that which has been such a valuable gift to the city. It might be hard, but the gains and the joys of Scholar Athletes must not just die. The program should become an institution. An incredible amount of caring was shown. Let’s keep it up.

Re “Boston school sports take another loss: End of private aid effort again has student-athletes scrambling for support” by Bob Hohler (Page A1, Sept. 12): As have many others, I wish to express gratitude to John Fish for creating and sustaining the Scholar Athletes program since 2009. Under his leadership, this amazing program has made a transformative difference in the lives of many students.

Avery Esdaile, senior director of athletics for the Boston Public Schools, highlighted the academic leaps that the Student Athletes program enabled. Academics and college preparation were key assets. The sports programs built physical and social health as well.

Perhaps intramural soccer could be a key ingredient going forward, since uniforms and equipment are less costly than some other sports. But do whatever works for those involved. Leaders, please step up.









BPS athletics has equity, access, and vision issues

I have been volunteering as a track coach with Boston Public Schools students for 30 years. The BPS athletic department has equity, access, and vision issues.

The Reggie Lewis Center, when first opened, allowed BPS athletes good access, but as the center became more successful, the pressure from other entities has resulted in restricted access. The city has close to 20 swimming pools and only four high school swim teams, and there are more basketball courts than one can count, but, besides the Reggie Lewis Center, there is no indoor track facility in the school system. Swimming, basketball, and track are the only winter sports in most of our high schools. Outdoors, the White Stadium building in Franklin Park closes at 4 p.m. and is unavailable on weekends, which does not allow for much practice time.

There is a huge issue with equity when we compare the offerings at Boston Latin School with the rest of the city, and there is little evidence that BPS is interested in offering anything other than the usual basketball, baseball, and football. BPS should use the offerings at Latin as a rubric for expanding its offerings to the rest of the students in Boston.

As for vision, it would be a good thing if some creative solutions could be implemented and some new sports offered. For instance, Boston could be the first school district to field a boys field hockey team as well as a long-overdue girls team.



