The rom-com is alive and well and breaking new conventions

Sharing Tom Joudrey’s belief in romantic comedy’s potential for imagining cross-class coupling (“Inequality ruined the rom-com,” Ideas, Sept. 12), I’m pleased to point out that, contrary to the genre’s rumored death or ruination, the rom-com’s newfound willingness to wrestle with social reality is key to its recent regeneration.

My edited collection, “After ‘Happily Ever After’: Romantic Comedy in the Post-Romantic Age,” argues that in the last decade, romantic comedy has undergone a much-needed makeover. Beyond the couple of contemporary films praised by Joudrey, many compelling additions to the rom-com corpus have emerged, thanks in part to our “peak streaming” moment and the opportunities it creates for more diverse, unconventional storytelling.