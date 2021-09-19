From paint to furniture: 10 ways to make your home look bigger

Living large is something some people aspire to, but the reality is that many live in a home that’s a little smaller than they wish. Whether you’re in a tiny studio apartment or a three-bedroom house, interior designers have the knack for making any home feel and look bigger.

Step one is always to edit your possessions and get rid of unnecessary pieces, said Mary Maloney, founder of Bee’s Knees Interior Design Studio in Hopkinton.

After you eliminate clutter, try these 10 suggestions to make your home look larger: