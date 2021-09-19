Room to Love: Make it moody

To differentiate the dining room from the Wayland home’s light, coastal California-inspired palette, Concord-based designer Meredith Rodday started with a warm gray sisal wallcovering from Schumacher . “The deep tone infuses moodiness and makes the wainscoting pop,” Rodday said.

THE CHANDELIER

Rodday replaced a modern crystal chandelier with a linear lantern in aged iron by Visual Comfort. “It fits the proportions of the room and maintains a sense of openness,” she said.

THE LAMPS AND THE ART

Aerin table lamps flank a monochromatic canvas that evokes the beach. “Green was a bit of a risk but provided the color we needed to create interest among neutrals,” Rodday said. “Leaning the art against the wall keeps the room feeling relaxed.”

THE TABLE

An oak extension table with clean lines and a whitewashed finish from Sarreid Ltd. ties to the Cali cool furnishings in the adjacent living spaces and offers plenty of seating for family gatherings.

THE CHAIRS

The leather-wrapped arms of the Four Hands head chairs complement the side chairs and look dressed up without veering toward formal. The woven-leather side chairs by HatiHome have a Scandinavian silhouette with a modern beach vibe that aligns with the home’s overall scheme.

THE RUG

The Loloi rug mimics the look of a worn, vintage find. “We loved the depth of its colors,” Rodday said. “We relied on it to bring pattern into the space.”

