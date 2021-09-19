Your home buyer checklist

Greater Boston’s housing market is so competitive that almost everything is on the table when it comes to scoring a winning bid, even waiving inspection contingencies.

Many realtors don’t endorse this, as inspections are an important step in the home-buying process and can protect prospective buyers from major expenses. But there are key things to look for when deciding whether a property is your future dream home.

Home inspectors Harold Popp, with Mt. Vernon Inspection Associates, and Laurie Delmolino, with Compass Home Inspections, gave the Globe a run-down of vital areas to check during a home tour. This checklist is a baseline for making sure a home is up-to-date on the essentials.