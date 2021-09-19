Bruins rookie Fabian Lysell impresses Don Sweeney during Prospects Challenge

“Exciting to see him today get even more and more comfortable,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney , who drove to Buffalo with several key members of the club’s management and scouting staffs to watch the round-robin weekend tournament at HarborCenter.

Lysell collected his belongings and kept charging. By the end of the game, which the Bruins lost, 4-3, Lysell had three power-play assists. He had the Devils chasing him all over the sheet. His future boss was pleased.

BUFFALO -- Early in Sunday’s game during the annual Prospects Challenge, Fabian Lysell found himself in a bad spot. A Devils defender caught him off-balance with a hip check in the offensive zone, sending Lysell’s body airborne and his stick skyward.

“Really any open ice, he’s able to create offensively,” Sweeney said. “He’s got some areas in traffic and things he’s got to be aware of, and defensively -- all things we believe we can teach young players, as long as they’re willing to learn. But he’s got the skillset that’s pretty unique to be adding to our group, and to be excited about. It’ll be important to play against his peer group. We’re excited he’s going to play over here.”

Lysell, drafted 21st overall in July, will this season play for Vancouver in the Western Hockey League, rather than rejoin Lulea of the Swedish Hockey League. The Bruins feel it is best he adjust to North America’s smaller rinks while playing against his age group. He will also continue to grow physically; he is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches, and 172 pounds. Lysell does not shrink from contact, but he will be tested in the rugged WHL.

He had a quiet debut on Saturday against the Sabres (empty-net goal), but his silky hands and dive-bomb speed were on display Sunday. He made quick decisions and precision feeds to set up Jesper Froden for two goals in the slot, and circled the zone to add a secondary assist on Jakub Lauko’s PPG.

“Every time he touched the puck, I got excited,” Providence coach Ryan Mougenel said. “I think he was feeling it, for sure.”

Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen make cases

When the Bruins open training camp Wednesday, Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen might be first through the door. The forwards, both with ample grit and acceleration, have proven to be all-situatons players for Providence. Neither did anything this weekend to dissuade observers from thinking they could challenge for bottom-six jobs in Boston.

Five more prospects who took a step forward in Buffalo:

Jesper Froden, RW: A bit too experienced for this setting -- he turns 27 this week -- but Swedish free agent made a seamless transition to North American ice. Speedy, intelligent two-way forward scored four goals in two games. Looks like solid depth for the Bruins.

Kyle Keyser, G: Made several athletic saves in a 32-stop win over the Sabres on Saturday, a building block after an injury-troubled first two seasons as a pro. Will have to prove he’s better than AHL veteran Troy Grosenick to earn his share of the Providence net.

Brett Harrison, C: Third-round pick (85th overall), who turned 18 in June, played second-division Finnish juniors last year after OHL (Oshawa) cancellation. Centered top line of Lauko and Lysell on Sunday and created a few good chances.

Ryan Mast, RD: Another 18-year-old recent draftee (sixth round, 181st overall), the Michigander did not play at all last season. Skates well, has length (6-4, 190) and puck play improved over the two-game run. Should return to OHL Sarnia with plenty of confidence.

Jack Ahcan, LD: The best Bruin this weekend. Poised, efficient, drove play throughout. Size (listed at 5-8, 184) makes NHL projection tricky, but he didn’t look out of place in his three-game call-up last year.

“If you spend time in your own end, bad stuff’s going to happen,” Sweeney said. “Bruce (Cassidy) appreciates guys that process the game the way Jack does. He found some things at the NHL level where guys pursue and do things, where he gets away with at this level. His overall processing, his competitiveness is really good.”

Bruins fully vaccinated

All Bruins players and staff are fully vaccinated, according to Sweeney. The NHL’s new COVID-19 protocols are harsh on the unvaccinated, who are limited during road trips and can be suspended without pay for missing time … Sweeney said the Bruins are healthy entering training camp other than center Charlie Coyle, who may be limited in the first week after June knee surgery, and three defensemen: AHL veteran Josiah Didier, Swedish prospect Victor Berglund and J.D. Greenway, the latter of whom was hurt this weekend. Berglund, who recently turned 22, quickly adjusted to the Swedish Hockey League last season (4-17--21 line in 50 games for Lulea … Sweeney expressed his disappointment in a few players with pro experience who struggled this weekend. He may have been thinking of defensemen Nick Wolff, who had a rough time handling the puck, and Brady Lyle, who was pressing ... Sweeney expects restricted free agent right winger Zach Senyshyn, who received a qualifying offer, to report for camp … Replacing Providence GM John Ferguson Jr., who left for Arizona, will be a collective effort for now. Evan Gold, the Bruins’ assistant general manager and director of legal affairs, and director of player development Jamie Langenbrunner will handle most of the Providence GM duties, while pro scout Dennis Bonvie will take on more responsibility in that department. “Several of these guys have been looking to do more,” Sweeney said, “and it’s a good opportunity for them.”

