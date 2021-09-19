Damien Harris’s highlight-reel rumble is signature play as Patriots bull past Jets

Andrews then stared at the Jets fans and showed a muscle flex — call it part Hulk Hogan and part Hans and Franz — a quick homage to the strength shown by Harris and the entire offense Sunday.

The Patriots burly, barrel-chested center put the exclamation point on Damien Harris’s thrilling third-quarter touchdown run when he made like the Kool-Aid Man and barreled into the mass of humanity at the goal line to provide the final push.

Harris’s run was the signature play of New England’s 25-6 beating of the Jets before a subdued MetLife crowd that never really found its rhythm after wunderkind quarterback Zach Wilson was intercepted on his first two passes of the game.

Advertisement

The win evened the Patriots record at 1-1 and spoiled the home debut for Wilson, the second overall pick in April, who was clearly the second-best quarterback on this day. New England has beaten the 0-2 Jets 11 straight times.

It was a sweet shot of redemption for Harris, who’s late, red-zone fumble in Week 1 was costly.

Two plays after Devin McCourty’s interception — New England’s fourth of the day — Harris took a misdirection handoff from Mac Jones at the New York 26, hit the gap between the left guard and center, and then took on all comers at the second and third levels.

Harris absorbed eight hits and just kept bouncing off and bowling through defenders until he got inside the 5-yard line, where his mates — including Jones — pushed the pile as he kept his legs moving. It was Andrews, who helped provide the initial opening, who came calling last as thousands of pounds of men fell into the end zone.

It was the kind of determined brutish run that conjured memories of Corey Dillon and LeGarrette Blount.

Advertisement

“Very determined. Obviously, every time you touch the ball you want to get it in the box. It was a great play, everybody was blocking their butts off — got a lot of help from a lot of guys,’’ said Harris, who rumbled for a game-high 62 yards on 16 carries. “Apparently, I got some help from Mac Jones, too. I’ll have to watch the film to see that.

“It was a great play, and it was just great to have that moment with the team. Everybody was feeling the energy, everybody was excited, so it was truly a great moment.’’

The Patriots played excellent complementary football, something preached each and every day.

The day didn’t start great as New England’s initial drive went 10 plays but ended when Jones was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down.

The visitors got the ball back quickly, however, when Wilson was intercepted on his first throw. J.C. Jackson tipped the ball, then McCourty deflected it, before Jackson snagged. It resembled a bump, set, spike volleyball play.

The offense was still stuck in neutral however, and managed to move just 7 yards in six plays, settling for the first of Nick Folk’s four field goals — this one from 46 yards.

Wilson gave the ball right back when Adrian Phillips intercepted him at the Patriots’ 28, where James White took over.

White rumbled for a 28-yard gain on a screen pass, then took a pitch right and threw it back to Jones, who hit Jonnu Smith for 19 yards. White then took back-to-back inside handoffs, picking up 7 yards on both, his second ending in the end zone for a 10-0 lead.

Advertisement

“James is one of our best players,’’ said Bill Belichick. “He shows tremendous consistency. He’s going to do whatever we ask him to do. Third down, first down, run the ball, catch the ball, blitz pickup. He gives that group great leadership with his preparation and then his performance.’’

The Jets answered with a field goal and Folk matched it with a 49-yarder to give New England a 13-3 lead at the break.

Wilson threw his fourth interception on the opening drive of the second half, and what little life left on the Gang Green sideline — and in the stands — evaporated when Harris demoralized them moments later to give New England a 19-3 lead that felt like 190-3.

The Patriots defense never let Wilson (19 of 33, 210 yards, 4 sacks) get comfortable. He did show his wicked arm a few times, but he was too often on the run and under the gun.

“You’ve got to create turnovers and we did a good job of that early in the game and that had a big impact on the game,’’ said McCourty. “When you can start off getting an interception on the second play, it makes it tough for the offense … Rookie quarterback, it just adds to the pressure and puts more pressure and I think we did a good job of that today.’’

Advertisement

Jones (22 of 30, 186 yards, 3 sacks) was steady, delivering strikes despite a decent amount of pressure. Most importantly, he didn’t turn over the ball. He had one fumble, but right tackle Yasir Durant smothered it.

Protecting the ball, cutting down on the penalties, and capitalizing on opportunities were all points of emphasis after the Week 1 loss and New England improved in all those areas.

“I’m proud of our players … We did a lot of things better than we did last week,’’ said Belichick. “We’ve just got to keeping grinding, keep working.’’

MORE PATRIOTS-JETS COVERAGE

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.