Game 151: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Eovaldi allowed one earned run in five innings of work last time out, striking out nine against the Mariners. He faces Baltimore for the first time since allowing one earned in 5 ⅓ on opening day, a 3-0 loss at Fenway Park for the hosts. The righthander is 6-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 13 career starts against the Orioles.

Having put away the Orioles on Friday and Saturday, the Sox can bring out the brooms — and make it five straight wins at a crucial point in the season — with Nate Eovaldi on the hill.

Baltimore will hand the ball to another rookie, with Australian southpaw Alexander Wells set to start Sunday. The lefthander has spent much of the season at Triple A, but has been called up for a handful of spot starts over the last two months. Wells hasn’t thrown more than four innings in any of his last four appearances.

Lineups

ORIOLES (47-101): TBA

Pitching: LHP Alexander Wells (1-3, 7.76 ERA)

RED SOX (85-65): Hernández CF, Renfroe RF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Dalbec 1B, Plawecki C, Verdugo LF, Iglesias 2B

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (10-8, 3.52 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Gutierrez 0-1, Hays 4-10, Mancini 2-8, Mountcastle 2-5, Mullins 4-14, Santander 2-9, Severino 3-10, Stewart 0-6, Urías 0-2, Valaika 3-5

Red Sox vs. Wells: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won in each of Nate Eovaldi’s last five starts.

Notes: The Red Sox have won 11 of their last 12 meetings against Baltimore as they try and sweep the Orioles for the fourth time this season ... Tanner Houck, who earned his first win of the season on Saturday after throwing 2 ⅔ scoreless innings, has been moved to the bullpen as Alex Cora looks to rely on a handful of potential multi-inning arms ... Eovaldi has posted a 1.90 ERA with 56 strikeouts against seven walks over his last seven starts ... Baltimore has lost eight of its last 11 ... The Red Sox enter Sunday a game up on the Blue Jays and 1 ½ ahead of the Yankees for the first wild-card spot.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.