‘Ghosts again?’ Kyle Van Noy offered his take on Zach Wilson’s struggles vs. Patriots

Van Noy, who sat out Sunday’s game with a throat injury, took to Twitter to comment about the opposing team’s rookie quarterback, who struggled mightily against the Patriots’ defense.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy thinks quarterback Zach Wilson was seeing ghosts as the Patriots faced the Jets on Sunday.

Wilson threw four interceptions and faced pressure from the Patriots’ defense throughout the afternoon. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 25-6.

In 2019, the Patriots’ defensive players called themselves “the Boogeymen,” a reference to their ability to put fear into their opponents. Sam Darnold — then the quarterback of the Jets — admitted while he was wearing a microphone on live TV that he was seeing ghosts against the Patriots’ defense.

Darnold’s haunting – the Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0, on Monday Night Football – happened in same stadium as Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game. Wilson was asked if he too saw ghosts.

“No, definitely not,” he said.

Van Noy also shouted out Damien Harris, whose fumble may have cost the Patriots a victory in Week 1 against the Dolphins. Harris scored a touchdown and recorded a 26-yard run.

It remains unclear how long Van Noy will be out with his injury.



