Injury bug bites quarterbacks hard in Week 2

Tagovailoa was knocked out of Miami’s 35-0 loss to Buffalo when he was hit by A.J. Epenesa on a failed fourth-down play near midfield in the first quarter. Tagovailoa struggled just to get to the sideline and was carted to the locker room not long afterward.

Tua Tagovailoa was forced out by a rib injury. Carson Wentz hurt his right ankle. Andy Dalton had a knee issue, and Tyrod Taylor exited with a hamstring injury.

Tagovailoa was having tests performed, a process that will continue into Monday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said.

Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Denver linebacker Bradley Chubb, and Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham also were among the NFL’s most notable injuries in Week 2.

Watt left the Steelers’ 26-17 loss to Las Vegas with a groin injury. Chubb aggravated an ankle injury during the Broncos’ 23-13 win at Jacksonville. Graham suffered a left Achilles tendon injury in the Eagles’ 17-11 loss to San Francisco, and he wrote on social media he would miss the rest of the season.

“He’s really the heartbeat of the this team,” Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson said.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his left shoulder during the Browns’ 31-21 win over Houston, but he came back to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD. Mayfield lost one of his top targets when wide receiver Jarvis Landry injured a knee on the second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will undergo an MRI on the injured knee on Monday.

Wentz injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Colts’ 27-24 loss to the Rams. He had to watch his team’s final two possessions from the bench.

“It’s sore, it definitely feels sore. We’ll see how it reacts this week,” Wentz said. “It’s a bad situation when you can’t finish, you kind of feel like you let your team down.”

Dalton got hurt on a 14-yard run early in the second quarter of Chicago’s 20-17 win against Cincinnati. Rookie Justin Fields took over and helped the Bears close out their first victory of the season.

Coach Matt Nagy said Dalton was available in an emergency. He also said he was “pretty sure” Dalton did not have a serious ACL injury, though the quarterback was to be examined more in the next few days.

Texans coach David Culley said Taylor got hurt just before halftime in Cleveland. It forced rookie Davis Mills into his first NFL action, and he threw an interception on his second series.

Same old Jaguars

In a clear sign of how bad things are in Jacksonville after just two games, coach Urban Meyer opened his postgame news conference by thanking fans simply “for being there.”

“Don’t give up on us. Hang in there with us,” Meyer added. “We’re going to get better. ... Go to sleep knowing there’s not going to be any group work harder to get this thing flipped.”

It’s unlikely to be a quick turnaround.

The Jaguars managed just 189 yards in a 23-13 loss to Denver, the franchise’s 17th straight loss. They didn’t look nearly as dysfunctional as they did in the season opener, but they also didn’t provide much hope that improvement is around the corner. No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence completed 14 of 33 passes for 118 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. He has thrown five picks in two games.

Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 25-yard score on the game’s opening possession, capping an 83-yard drive, but Jacksonville mustered a measly 106 yards the rest of the way. It was the 19th time in team history that the Jags failed to top 200 yards in a game and the first since the 2018 finale.

“I hate losing,” Lawrence said. “It’s not fun, obviously. But at the same time, you’ve got to realize we’re getting better. It’s a long season. We’ve still got 15 more games. ... That’s the mindset in the locker room, too.

“Everyone is frustrated. Everybody is disappointed.”

Josh Lambo missed two field goals — a 52-yarder wide right and a 48-yarder wide left. He had made all 41 previous attempts at TIAA Bank Field since signing with the team in 2017. Lambo is 0 for 3 on the season, raising speculation that Jacksonville might at least bring in competition.

COVID sidelines Saints octet

⋅ New Orleans was without eight assistant coaches because of COVID-19 concerns and seven projected starters because of injuries, outgained 383-128 in a lopsided loss at Carolina. The Saints have 25 coaches listed on their regular staff; while offensive line coach Brendan Nugent cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and defensive assistant Brian Young did not. They joined receivers coach Curtis Johnson, tight ends coach Dan Roushar, running backs coach Joel Thomas, offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle, and special teams assistant Phil Galiano, who were already ruled out based on test results from Tuesday.

⋅ One week after scoring touchdowns on only half of their four trips in the red zone, Indianapolis punched it in just once in four more attempts against the Rams. On the game’s opening series, the tone was set. Indy quickly moved to the Rams 1-yard line only to get stuffed on three straight runs before Carson Wentz was sacked on fourth down. The Colts, who’ve opened with two home losses, next head to Tennessee, Miami, and Baltimore.

⋅ Jarvis Landry’s knee injury ended a 111-game streak of Landry catching at least two passes that was the fourth-longest in history. Hall of Famer Tim Brown holds the record with 147, one more than Jerry Rice.

⋅ San Francisco fullback and Harvard product Kyle Juszczyk left the Niners’ victory in Philadelphia during the fourth quarter, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Juszczyk was merely dealing with a cramp.

⋅ Former Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony. Kiffin, credited with being architect of the Tampa 2 scheme, led the Tampa Bay defense for 13 seasons from 1996-2008.

⋅ Not a good weekend for football in South Florida. The Miami Hurricanes lost, 38-17, to Michigan State on Saturday. Combined with Buffalo’s rout of the Dolphins, it was the first time the Hurricanes and Dolphins both lost by at least 21 points at home on the same weekend.

⋅ Dallas led the Chargers, 14-11, at halftime in Los Angeles, the first-ever 14-11 halftime score in the NFL’s 102 seasons according to Sportsradar.