Jin Young Ko wins LPGA Tour’s rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic

Play was washed out Saturday’s third round because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, Ore., for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

Advertisement

Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

Gemma Dryburgh, a stroke behind Ko entering the round, had a 76 to drop into a tie for eighth at 3 under.

The tournament was shifted from Edgewater Country Club to Oregon Golf Club in June because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment bordering Edgewater.

Champions — Darren Clarke won the Stanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.

Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D., birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.

“It’s nice to get back in the winner’s circle again,” Clarke said. “In the playoff you never know what’s going to happen, anybody can make birdie and luckily it was my day today.”

Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, shot a 66.

Advertisement

Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title and took the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January on his next tour start.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2020 winner, was two strokes back along with Rod Pampling (69). US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67) was 9 under. Stricker will lead the United States against Europe next week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Retief Goosen (69) was 8 under with Alex Cejka (71), John Senden (65) and Steven Alker (67).

European — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot a tense final-round 72 to finish at 23 under and win the Dutch Open for his second European Tour victory and first since beating Patrick Reed in a playoff to clinch the 2015 BMW Masters.

The 35-year-old set course records at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, in the second and third rounds, shooting a 64 on Friday and an 11-under 61 on Saturday.

But the 772nd-ranked Swede struggled Sunday, despite starting the day with an eight-shot lead, as Alejandro Canizares and Marcus Schmid both piled on the pressure with 5-under 31s on the front nine.

“The game wasn’t there today. I was struggling all day,” he said.

Schmid reduced the lead to just two shots on the par-5 12th, but it could have been worse for Broberg — he chipped in for a bogey while Schmid left an eagle putt just short of the cup.

Schmid then made a double-bogey five on the 13th to take the pressure off Broberg in a rollercoaster back nine for the leader. The German finished second at 20-under, two shots ahead of Canizares, who shot a double-bogey seven on the 18th.