Nick Folk breaks Stephen Gostkowski’s Patriots record of consecutive field goals

Folk connected on his 32nd straight field goal attempt, breaking Stephen Gostkowski’s franchise record. Folk drilled attempts from 46, 49, and 32 yards. He added a 26-yarder in the fourth quarter, making it 33 straight.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kicker Nick Folk earned a place in the Patriots’ record books Sunday afternoon against the Jets.

The 36-year-old Folk has not missed a field goal attempt since Sept. 20, 2020, when he misfired on a 51-yard attempt against the Seahawks in the second quarter. He has not been perfect over that span, however, missing two point-after attempts, including one on Sunday.

Folk signed with the Patriots in October 2019 as part of their revolving door of kickers following Gostkowski’s season-ending hip injury. Folk ultimately beat out Mike Nugent and Kai Forbath.

Prior to signing with the Patriots, Folk had not kicked in an NFL game since October 2017.

