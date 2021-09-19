fb-pixel Skip to main content

Patriots coach Bill Belichick: ‘I’m proud of our football team today’

By Hayden Bird Boston.com staff,Updated September 19, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said his players worked really hard all week.
Following the Patriots’ 25-6 win over the Jets Sunday, Bill Belichick credited the response from his players after a season-opening loss to the Dolphins a week ago.

“I’m proud of our football team today,” Belichick said in the postgame news conference. “You know, I thought these guys came back and really worked hard all week and I thought we made some improvement on what we did last week.

“We still obviously have a ways to go, a lot of things that we could do better,” Belichick said. “But I thought we did a lot of things better.”

One player who typified the turnaround was running back Damien Harris. After fumbling on a crucial fourth-quarter possession in the loss to Miami, Harris rebounded with a solid day against the Jets, including a highlight-worthy 26-yard touchdown.

“Damien’s one of our hardest-working players,” Belichick said. “He worked hard this week, prepared hard. He’s pretty consistent.”

Asked about Mac Jones’s ability to not only play quarterback (22-of-30 passing for 186 yards) but to help push Harris over the goal line, as well as throw a block later on an end-around, Belichick said he “likes Mac’s competitiveness.”

“He brings a lot there,” the Patriots’ coach said.

And Jones wasn’t the only rookie quarterback Belichick complimented.

“[Zach] Wilson made some pretty impressive throws,” Belichick said of the Jets quarterback. “That kid’s going to be a good player.

“He is a good player,” Belichick quickly added.

Looking ahead to Week 3, when the Patriots host the Saints, Belichick said his team has a “big challenge on our hands.”

“We’ll enjoy this one for a little while, and then turn the page and move on,” he said.

