Patriots coach Bill Belichick: ‘I’m proud of our football team today’

“We still obviously have a ways to go, a lot of things that we could do better,” Belichick said. “But I thought we did a lot of things better.”

“I’m proud of our football team today,” Belichick said in the postgame news conference. “You know, I thought these guys came back and really worked hard all week and I thought we made some improvement on what we did last week.

Following the Patriots’ 25-6 win over the Jets Sunday, Bill Belichick credited the response from his players after a season-opening loss to the Dolphins a week ago.

One player who typified the turnaround was running back Damien Harris. After fumbling on a crucial fourth-quarter possession in the loss to Miami, Harris rebounded with a solid day against the Jets, including a highlight-worthy 26-yard touchdown.

“Damien’s one of our hardest-working players,” Belichick said. “He worked hard this week, prepared hard. He’s pretty consistent.”

Asked about Mac Jones’s ability to not only play quarterback (22-of-30 passing for 186 yards) but to help push Harris over the goal line, as well as throw a block later on an end-around, Belichick said he “likes Mac’s competitiveness.”

“He brings a lot there,” the Patriots’ coach said.

And Jones wasn’t the only rookie quarterback Belichick complimented.

“[Zach] Wilson made some pretty impressive throws,” Belichick said of the Jets quarterback. “That kid’s going to be a good player.

“He is a good player,” Belichick quickly added.

Looking ahead to Week 3, when the Patriots host the Saints, Belichick said his team has a “big challenge on our hands.”

“We’ll enjoy this one for a little while, and then turn the page and move on,” he said.