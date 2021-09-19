Patriots discover winning formula against Jets: Short passes, stout defense, no big mistakes

1. Short passes. Jones didn’t push the ball much on Sunday, completing 22-of-30 passes for 186 yards, and only completing two downfield passes (one of which was a busted coverage on Hunter Henry). But Jones kept it safe, found open receivers and didn’t put his team in too many bad spots.

2. Stout defense. Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson was seeing ghosts, throwing an interception on his first two pass attempts and four overall. The Patriots held the Jets to just 6 points and 260 yards, forced four turnovers (plus two turnovers on downs), and pummeled Wilson, holding him to 210 passing yards, a 37.0 passer rating and sacking him four times.

3. Make all your kicks. Nick Folk did miss an extra point, but otherwise he was steady as ever, nailing all four of his field goal attempts (from 46, 49, 32 and 26 yards). Folk hashit 33 consecutive field goal attempts dating to last year, breaking a franchise record held by Stephen Gostkowski.

4. Don’t make mistakes. It wasn’t perfect football — the Patriots still committed too many penalties (six for 54 yards), and the offensive line was a concern. But a week after fumbling four times and losing two, the Patriots didn’t commit any turnovers against the Jets or shoot themselves in the foot.

It’s not always going to be pretty. It’s going to take awhile for Jones to develop into an aggressive downfield passer, and the Patriots aren’t going to blow anyone away on offense. But if they can play defense, make their kicks and limit mistakes, the Pats will be dangerous this year.

▪ Hard to know if the Patriots’ defense is this good, or Wilson and the Jets are this bad (it’s probably more of the latter). Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, has incredible physical tools, but he makes horrible rookie mistakes — like throwing off his back foot, heaving the ball into traffic, and not seeing the field well enough. His fourth interception, in which he was not under pressure, was one of the worst you will see in the NFL. Devin McCourty could have called for a fair catch on that play.

Joejuan Williams pressures Zach Wilson as Wilson tries to get a throw off during the Patriots' win on Sunday. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Jets have a rookie head coach, a rookie play-caller, and the youngest roster in the league. It’s almost not fair to Wilson, who is going to have a lot of games like this one this season.

▪ The Jets ran the ball well, rushing for 152 yards on 31 carries (4.9 average). It’s hard to know if this was part of the game plan for the Patriots — let the Jets run as much as they want, so long as Wilson doesn’t hit big plays in the passing game — and the Jets only scored 6 points, so all’s well that ends well. But considering how much money the Patriots sunk into the middle of their defense this offseason, the performance of the run defense was a little disappointing.

▪ Jets No. 1 receiver Corey Davis, who had 97 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, was held to two catches for 8 yards. Bill Belichick does it again.

▪ Not a particularly inspiring effort from the Patriots’ offense. There were several positive plays — Damien Harris’ beastly 26-yard touchdown run, James White’s impressive 28-yard scamper on a screen pass, and Jones dropping one into the bucket to Jakobi Meyers for 24 yards. But overall the offensive line had a tough time handling the Jets’ front four, and the Patriots struggled to get into a rhythm.

The Patriots only gained 260 yards, and most disappointingly, scored only 10 points off three Jets turnovers in the first half. Josh McDaniels did a nice job calling a lot of screen passes, draw plays and a few trick plays to keep the Jets off balance. But it’s telling that the Patriots knew they needed gimmicks just to be able to move the ball.

▪ Jones was a short-passing machine, averaging just 6.2 yards per attempt and barely even attempting a downfield throw. But he did look good in the two-minute drill, completing four straight passes and leading the Patriots to a field goal right before halftime.

And you’ve got to love Jones’s spirit and willingness to put himself in harm’s way. He threw a terrific cut block on a defensive end to help spring Kendrick Bourne for a 16-yard run. And Jones got right up in the Jets’ faces late in the game when he didn’t appreciate getting thumped on a handoff. Those are the type of leadership moments that earn Jones respect from his teammates.

▪ Another week where the tight ends didn’t get too involved in the passing offense. Henry did have a big 32-yard gain, but the Jets had a bad coverage breakdown and he was wide open. Henry finished with just two catches for 42 yards, and Jonnu Smith had four catches for 28 yards.

I know having two tight ends is not just about pass catching — they give the Patriots a credible rushing attack, as well. But after spending over $56 million guaranteed on the two tight ends, I thought they would be more involved in the passing game than they have been so far.

▪ The Patriots got away with it today, but their offensive line is a mess and is a major concern if right tackle Trent Brown can’t return quickly. Fill-in right tackle Yasir Durant was a turnstile, allowing two of the Jets’ three sacks and earning a spot on the bench late in the first half. Justin Herron, who had a shaky Week 1, replaced Durant and was more serviceable in the second half. But Isaiah Wynn also struggled for the second straight week, getting busted for two penalties and getting beaten badly on a couple of pass rushing snaps.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.