Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson, Shaun Wade, Trent Brown inactive vs. Jets

Stevenson played just five snaps in the season opener. He logged his first (and only) carry, a two-yard rush, at the end of the first quarter. Two plays later, he caught a nine-yard pass from quarterback Mac Jones only to fumble the ball upon getting tackled.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Stevenson did not see any significant action for the rest of the game.

J.J. Taylor, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1, will be available to share snaps Sunday with Damien Harris, James White, and Brandon Bolden. Harris led the team with 23 carries last week, far exceeding White, who finished with four carries.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown; linebackers Ronnie Perkins and Kyle Van Noy; cornerback Shaun Wade; and tight end Devin Asiasi are all also inactive for the Patriots. Brown and Van Noy were previously ruled out.

Wide receivers Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder are both inactive for the Jets, along with running backs Josh Adams and La’Mical Perine; linebacker Jamien Sherwood; cornerback Jason Pinnock; and defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall.

