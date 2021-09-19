Countdown to kickoff: Mac Jones and the Patriots gear up for Zach Wilson and the Jets

The Patriots are headed on the road to East Rutherford, where they will face Zach Wilson and the Jets. Game kicks at 1 p.m. on CBS. We’ll be providing live updates throughout — stick around.

Ben Volin: Yes, you can spot trends after just one week of the NFL season

Nicole Yang: Patriots right tackle Trent Brown downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against Jets

Nicole Yang: One reason Mac Jones looked so calm in his NFL debut: His breathing technique

Trevor Hass: Bill Belichick gave a nearly 10-minute history lesson about the evolution of the long snapper

Tara Sullivan: Mac Jones gave major hints in Week 1 about how he intends to lead the Patriots

Gary Washburn: Take a look at quarterback play in the NFL, because the Patriots appear to be in good hands

Khari Thompson: Five Jets players to watch against the Patriots

Jim McBride: After sitting out last season, Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower wants to be more impactful

Chad Finn: What to expect from the first of likely many matchups between the Patriots’ Mac Jones and the Jets’ Zach Wilson

Ben Volin: Zach Wilson has outstanding tools, but he’s in for growing pains with the Jets

Dan Shaughnessy: Colorful history of Jets-Patriots could be starting a new chapter, and other thoughts

Nicole Yang: Cornerback Shaun Wade happy he landed with Patriots

Welcome back to football everyone! This afternoon, we have the Patriots and the Jets, live from MetLife Stadium in North Jersey. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., but per usual, we’ll have all sorts of pregame fun, including our pregame reading list, the latest betting lines, news from the stadium, weather updates, inactive analysis, a look around the league, and much more. So keep things here all afternoon long.

