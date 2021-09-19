Countdown to kickoff: Mac Jones and the Patriots gear up for Zach Wilson and the Jets

The Patriots are headed on the road to East Rutherford, where they will face Zach Wilson and the Jets. Game kicks at 1 p.m. on CBS. We’ll be providing live updates throughout — stick around.
11:05 a.m. — Pregame reading list
Only way to get your Sunday started:
Ben Volin: Yes, you can spot trends after just one week of the NFL season
Nicole Yang: Patriots right tackle Trent Brown downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against Jets
Nicole Yang: One reason Mac Jones looked so calm in his NFL debut: His breathing technique
Trevor Hass: Bill Belichick gave a nearly 10-minute history lesson about the evolution of the long snapper
Tara Sullivan: Mac Jones gave major hints in Week 1 about how he intends to lead the Patriots
Gary Washburn: Take a look at quarterback play in the NFL, because the Patriots appear to be in good hands
Khari Thompson: Five Jets players to watch against the Patriots
Jim McBride: After sitting out last season, Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower wants to be more impactful
Chad Finn: What to expect from the first of likely many matchups between the Patriots’ Mac Jones and the Jets’ Zach Wilson
Ben Volin: Zach Wilson has outstanding tools, but he’s in for growing pains with the Jets
Dan Shaughnessy: Colorful history of Jets-Patriots could be starting a new chapter, and other thoughts
Nicole Yang: Cornerback Shaun Wade happy he landed with Patriots
11:00 a.m. — Great day for football
Welcome back to football everyone! This afternoon, we have the Patriots and the Jets, live from MetLife Stadium in North Jersey. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., but per usual, we’ll have all sorts of pregame fun, including our pregame reading list, the latest betting lines, news from the stadium, weather updates, inactive analysis, a look around the league, and much more. So keep things here all afternoon long.
