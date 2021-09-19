Phillips Andover field hockey makes a triumphant return with win over Thayer

“Playing field hockey after almost two years off the field is incredible and I feel super grateful to be back,” Phillips Andover senior Rachel Neyman said. “I’m so happy to have one more season on the team.”

After a year away, field hockey returned to the prep school circuit this week, including host Phillips Andover’s 3-1 win Saturday over Thayer.

Andover, MA - 9/18/2021-Thayer Academy at Phillips Andover field hockey. Kathleen Boyle is the coach at Thayer, where her daughter, Maren, is on the varsity as an eighth grader. Her other daughter, Molly, plays for Phillips Andover. Molly Boyle (cq) Celebrates a Phillips Andover score with teammates. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Thayer got on the board first, after eighth-grade standout Maren Boyle scored on a fast break opportunity just two minutes into the first quarter. Andover regained momentum and finished the first half with goals from senior Elizabeth Assimes and sophomore Shea Freda, securing a one-goal lead heading into halftime.

The Tigers earned back-to-back corners to open the second half, but freshman goaltender Ellie Parker turned away a flurry of Thayer shots in order to preserve Andover’s lead. Andover kept Thayer’s offensive chances to a minimum through the rest of the game, and an insurance goal by freshman Molly Boyle with 48 seconds remaining in the game cemented the win.

“It’s only the first game, but you can already see the chemistry coming together and we’re putting everything we work on into the game,” Neyman said. “I think we have a lot of potential this season.”

Brooks 10, Worcester Academy 1 — Lucy Adams scored three goals in the season opener for host Brooks (1-0).

Tabor 4, Loomis Chaffee 1 — Twins Ava and Kayla McGaffigan each had two goals and Juliette Piersol pitched in three assists to lead the Seawolves (2-0) to the nonconference win.

Boys’ soccer

Bishop Stang 5, Matignon 3 — The Spartans earned their first win of the season on the foot of junior Nico Ferreira, who found the back of the net four times. Pedro Conceicao tacked on another goal for Stang (1-2-0) in the Catholic Central win.

Boston International 7, New Mission/Boston English 1 — Junior striker Jeremy DaSilva scored two goals and an assist in the Boston City League win for the Lions (2-0-1).

Latin Academy 1, Burke 0 — Freshman Shoaib Housni drove home senior captain Jaheim Perez’s low cross in the second half to power the host Dragons (2-0-2) to the Boston City League win.

Newton North 7, Andover 0 — Senior Sam Greenwald and junior Duncan Naylor combined for a shutout in goal as the Tigers (3-0-1) picked up the nonleague win.

Saint Joseph Prep 2, Arlington Catholic 0 — The Phoenix (2-1) picked up the Catholic Central League win on the strength of two goals from Danny Contreras.

Wellesley 2, Newton South 2 — Jonas Wachman-Goncalves and Kamar Burris-Kahn each tallied a goal for South in the tie.

Westford 3, Lowell 0 — Aidan Mahony, Ryan DiPietro, and Lucas Albuquerque scored in the final 10 minutes to help the host Grey Ghosts (3-1) grab the nonleague win.

Girls’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 5, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Senior Izzy Marques netted a pair of goals, classmate Meaghan Simmons registered a pair of assists, and freshman Maeve O’Connor scored her first varsity goal to give AC (2-2) a 3-0 lead in their win.

Belmont 4, Melrose 2 — Senior Sara Dullaghan potted all four Marauders goals in the Middlesex League matchup.

Dexter Southfield 3, St. Mark’s 0 — Senior Mallory Lucas scored a goal and as assist at home for Dexter Southfield (1-0).

Nauset 4, Sturgis West 1 — Olivia Avellar (2 goals, 2 assists) had a hand in all the scoring for the Warriors (4-0) in the Cape & Islands win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 7, Brockton 0 — Two days after tallying 6 goals against Ursuline, sophomore Sydney Comeau scored 3 more in the nonleague win for the Cougars (5-0). She has 18 goals in five games.

Rivers 1, Phillips Andover 0 — The Red Wings won their first match of the season on a goal by freshman Abigail Lorion.

Woburn 2, Stoneham 1 — Junior Cyndea Labissiere scored both the goals for the Tanners (1-0-1) in the Middlesex Conference victory.

Girls’ volleyball

Melrose 3, Stoneham 0 — Senior Autumn Whelan posted 17 service points in the Red Raider victory.

Nantucket 3, Falmouth 0 — Freshman setter Bianca Santos totaled 15 assists in the Cape & Islands win for the host Whalers (3-2).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Wellesley 0 — Sophomore outside hitter Olivia Flaherty and junior middle blocker Grace Burgoyne led the Cougars with eight kills each. Senior setter Lizzie Wagner recorded 25 assists, along with three aces and four kills for NDA (5-2).

Boys’ Cross-country

Amherst Invitational — With Harrison Dow legging out a third-place finish and Wes Kleiman placing fourth, the Concord-Carlisle boys placed first overall in the 25th Amherst Invitational held at Hampshire College. And with the Patriot girls taking third, C-C captured Crowley Cup as the top performing school.

Williston Northampton 18, Kent 44 — William Chalfant finished in 19:39 and Connor Queenin finished in 20:15 to place first and second for the host Wildcats.

Girls’ cross-country

Williston Northampton 18, Kent 45 — Elle Ashe and Lucy Hoyt finished first and second for the Wildcats in the victory.

Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, Steven Sousa, and AJ Traub contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.