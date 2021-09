Nate Eovaldi went five innings for the Sox, surrendering three runs while striking out eight. The Red Sox collected 10 hits on the day, including a J.D. Martinez solo shot in the third to put the Sox up, 5-3.

The Red Sox cemented a series sweep Sunday with an 8-6 win over the Orioles.

The Red Sox move to 86-65 and still hold the first wild-card spot.

