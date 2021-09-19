Scorching Sun finish WNBA regular season with No. 1 playoff seed

Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points off the bench and Brionna Jones had a double-double as the Connecticut Sun closed out the WNBA regular season with a 14-game winning streak, topping Atlanta, 84-64, on Sunday in Uncasville, Conn. The Sun (26-6) finished 15-1 at home and the regular-season champions will have nine days off before playing in the semifinals against the lowest remaining seed. The Dream (8-24) did not make the playoffs. MVP candidate Jonquel Jones scored 15 points and fellow All-Star Brionna Jones added 14 with 10 rebounds. The third All-Star for the Sun, DeWanna Bonner , left the game after two minutes with a tight back and did not return . . . Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points as host Dallas closed the regular season with an 87-84 win over Los Angeles, which kept the Sparks out of the playoffs and gave the No. 8 seed to New York. With Los Angeles and Washington losing on the final day, the idle Liberty (12-20) got into the postseason by holding the three-way tiebreaker. New York will play a first-round, single-elimination game at Phoenix on Thursday. The Wings (14-18) were locked into the seventh seed and play at No. 6 Chicago on Thursday. “Today is a great day not only for this team, but the fans who have been with us through thick and thin,” Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb said. “The experience that will be gained from this playoff run will be extremely valuable going forward as we continue to build here in New York.” . . . Washington missed the playoffs for just the second time since 2012 after suffering an 83-77 loss to visiting Minnesota. Minnesota (22-10) clinched the No. 3 seed behind Aerial Powers’s 27 points . . . Kelsey Plum scored 23 points, Jackie Young scored on a putback with 4.3 seconds left, and Ji-Su Park blocked a final shot as Las Vegas defeated host Phoenix, 84-83, in another regular-season finale. The Aces welcomed back center Liz Cambage , who had been out since Aug. 28 with COVID-19. She had 4 points and four rebounds in about 9½ minutes of play. The game had no playoff implications. Las Vegas (24-8) is the No. 2 seed and has a double-bye and nine days off before playing the highest remaining seed in the semifinals. Phoenix (19-13), the five seed, is home against the eight seed Thursday. The Mercury sat MVP candidate Brittney Griner in the second half and were without Diana Taurasi , who remains out with an ankle injury.

FC Dallas sends coach packing

FC Dallas fired coach Luchi Gonzalez and replaced him on an interim basis with Marco Ferruzzi, the club’s director of soccer operations. The club also relieved assistant coach Mikey Varas of his duties. Dallas has won only six of its 26 MLS games this season and has nine draws. The coaching change came a day after a 3-2 loss to Houston, one of only two teams below Dallas in the Western Conference . . . Romell Quioto scored in the 60th minute and James Pantemis made four saves as host Montreal blanked Chicago, 2-0. With the win, Montreal (10-8-7) moved past Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago (6-14-5), which plays host to the Revolution on Wednesday, is 12th. Chicago has lost four of five, including three straight shutouts . . . Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help host Philadelphia beat Orlando City, 3-1 . . . Jimmy Greaves, Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, died Sunday at 81. (Obituary, B6.)

Advertisement

Clemson, Ohio State drop after wins

Clemson (No. 9) and Ohio State (No. 10) slipped to the back of the top 10 in the Associated Press poll after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues. Even No. 1 Alabama. Clemson was last ranked this low early in 2015. The defending national champion Crimson Tide remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to beat Florida, 31-29, Alabama’s closest margin of victory during its current 17-game winning streak. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes. No. 2 Georgia, which had no problem with South Carolina, received the other three first-place votes. No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one after a close victory over Nebraska . . . Wisconsin freshman running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after getting suspended from the team after a fight in a dorm last month.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Syracuse cools off WooSox

Syracuse roughed up visiting Worcester, 9-4. The WooSox, who are on an 18-6 run, will be off Monday and Tuesday before hosting Rochester in a five-game set . . . The Portland Sea Dogs (89-47) fell in their Double A season finale, 5-2, in a road game with the Hartford Yard Goats . . . Colton Herta routed the field — and ran over a rabbit while doing so — in another dominating performance in Monterey, Calif., as Alex Palou moved one race away from the IndyCar championship. Herta won from the pole, same as he did in 2019 when IndyCar last raced the sprawling permanent road course, for his second win of the season. He tied his father, Bryan, with a pair of wins at Laguna Seca, but more important, his fifth career victory moved him one past his dad’s tally. Palou, meanwhile, drove a smooth and steady race for a second-place finish to widen his lead in the IndyCar standings from 25 points to 35 points over Pato O’Ward headed into next week’s finale . . . Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections. Pacquiao, 42, accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention, saying that the Filipino people have been waiting for a change of government . . . South Africa and the United States both went undefeated through the group stage and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Vancouver Sevens World Series rugby tournament Saturday. The tournament is missing many of the top-ranked teams due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.