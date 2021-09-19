In the rookie quarterback debate, Patriots’ Mac Jones gets the best of Jets’ Zach Wilson — so far

He didn’t need even one quarter to win the first battle of Mac versus Zach, outplaying fellow rookie first-rounder Zach Wilson of the Jets by so much Sunday that Wilson may need some time to recover.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones needed all of one training camp to end the debate of Mac versus Cam, beating out incumbent quarterback Cam Newton for the Patriots’ starting job before the regular season even started.

If this was the first round of an anticipated lengthy fight between two quarterbacks meant to stay in the AFC East for years to come, Jones threw the first knockout punch. In leading the Patriots to a 25-6 win, the 11th consecutive win over their hapless opponent to the south, Jones, the 15th overall pick and fifth quarterback taken in the draft, looked far more NFL ready than Wilson, the second overall pick and second quarterback taken that April night.

Not that anyone in red, white and blue was about to do any sort of victory lap over getting the better of the Jets yet again, but the early returns sure make it seem like the Patriots got the better of the Jets yet again.

“You can tell the guy [Wilson] is going to be a good player,” Devin McCourty said. “The Pats and the Jets will be going at it for years and these two guys will be going at it for years going back and forth.”

But while Wilson was busy throwing more completions to the Patriots defense than he was to his own receivers — he was intercepted on his first two passes of the afternoon and four times in total — Jones was like a relative vet in the opposing pocket. Sure, he made some rookie mistakes: a fumble that was recovered by one of his offensive linemen, an intentional grounding when he should have just slid with the ball. But overall, he was calm and poised, completing 22 of 30 passes for 186 yards, more than enough to support a rushing effort led by Damien Harris (16 carries, 62 yards, TD) and James White (65 total yards and a rushing TD).

To quote Robert Saleh, Jones displayed a “confidence that it’s OK to play a boring game of football,” which is how the first-year Jets coach diagnosed what went wrong with his own rookie thrower. To be sure, there were times it appeared Wilson wanted to prove just how strong that arm he is known for is, by putting a spiral through a concrete wall or throwing a bomb the length of the field. That’s got to be on the coaching staff too, a relatively inexperienced bunch especially compared with the lengthy résumés of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.

Rookie quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) of the Patriots and Zach Wilson (background) of the Jets were going in different directions in warmups, and then during their first AFC East showdown. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

So while Wilson floundered, Jones was managing his way toward victory, a living, breathing embodiment of everything this so-called Patriot Way is about, taking advantage of whatever the latest overmatched opponent was willing to put in front of him, from turning turnovers into points to eating up the field in small chunks. You could see Jones finding his way as he got in a rhythm early, completing his first seven passes. None went for more than 7 yards, but all of them worked to set up his ninth completion, 28 yards to White, and his 10th, 19 yards to Jonnu Smith.

Jones was focused and involved, running all the way downfield to help push the pile over the goal line on Harris’s bruising, tackle-busting 26-yard touchdown run, as well as throwing a pretty decent block to help spring Kendrick Bourne’s 16-yard end-around. Those were two effort plays that will only endear Jones to teammates young and old, even if they tell him never to do them again.

“Apparently I got some help from Mac Jones. I’ll have to look at that,” Harris said. “I appreciate it but I hope he never does it again.”

Said Jones: “We wanted to score, everyone was down there pushing and my job is to make sure nothing bad happens, try and be near the ball. Maybe I should try to stay back. I was just trying to get the touchdown.”

In the end, it was other moments, such as the 32-yard dart to Hunter Henry on a field goal drive or the 24-yard high-arcing pass that landed in the lap of Jakobi Meyers on a late second-quarter possession, that has Jones winning his teammates over even quicker. Not just because they were pretty, but because they were the right call at the right time.

“I’ve said it the last two weeks, Mac’s been concerned about Mac being Mac, not trying to do too much. He just comes in and does his job and he did a great job of that today,” McCourty said.

Added White: “We have confidence in Mac — he tries to make the right decisions, not make bad football decisions. He’s willing to work each and every day. Quarterback is probably the toughest position out there, there’s a lot thrown at you. He’s trying to get better, being vocal, protecting the football.”

Think back to Jones on draft night, to that moment when his name was announced and he bolted out of his seat so fast he practically ran to the stage for his NFL-sponsored hug with the commish. The purposeful stride into the arms of Roger Goodell quickly went viral, evident of what seemed at the time as a sense of relief. Jones, the national champion from Alabama, had already watched four other quarterbacks, Wilson included, get picked before him, and he had no interest in waiting any longer to hear his name.

But now, two games into the NFL season, it makes even more sense. Jones knew he was going to the perfect place for him and he couldn’t wait to get there. In New England, a place where even as a rookie, he’d get a chance to succeed, and maybe, even land a pretty good first-round punch against one of his fellow rooks.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.