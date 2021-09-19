Is it the competition, or does this Patriots defense look scary?

Van Noy said what everyone else was thinking. Wilson threw four interceptions in the Patriots’ 25-6 win Sunday, and it was eerily reminiscent of the 2019 game at MetLife Stadium, when the Patriots created four interceptions and the ESPN mics caught Sam Darnold telling a teammate that he was “seeing ghosts.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Linebacker Kyle Van Noy didn’t play Sunday because of a throat injury, but he still had a question for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

But Wilson said his struggles had nothing to do with ghosts or anything paranormal. It was just bad football.

“No, definitely not,” Wilson said with a chuckle. “We understood what personnel they were going to throw at us. I felt like we knew what they were giving us. We’ve just got to execute.”

It’s too early to compare the Patriots’ 2021 defense with the 2019 version, which finished No. 1 in the NFL in points and yards allowed and produced the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in Stephon Gilmore.

And the 2021 defense, at least so far, doesn’t play like the “Boogeymen,” as the 2019 defense coined itself. The Patriots through two games haven’t been calling exotic blitzes or doing much to get after the quarterback.

They are just playing solid, mistake-free, assignment-based defense. And it’s working — they kept the Jets out of the end zone, created four interceptions, and through two games have allowed just 23 points and 629 yards.

“They’re one of the best man coverage teams in football,” said Jets coach Robert Saleh, a former defensive coordinator. “There was nothing schematically that our offense wasn’t ready for. It was man coverage. It wasn’t anything exotic.”

Josh Uche pressures Zach Wilson during the Patriots' win on Sunday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Wilson finished 19-of-33 passing for 210 yards and four interceptions, but even those numbers were inflated in garbage time. He threw an interception on his first two pass attempts — becoming the first player to do so since the Seahawks’ Tarvaris Jackson in 2011 — and Wilson threw four interceptions in his first 11 pass attempts.

“I felt like there was a lack of rhythm, obviously, because your first two passes are interceptions,” Wilson said. “All of a sudden the first quarter is over and you’ve only had a couple plays on the field.”

The Patriots have forced five interceptions in two games and Sunday consistently gave Mac Jones and the offense great field position.

“We had some opportunities, and we took advantage of them,” said Bill Belichick with a bit of understatement.

The Patriots didn’t confuse Wilson as much as the rookie quarterback just made several poor decisions. His first interception came on a throw over the middle in which J.C. Jackson was draped all over receiver Corey Davis.

“Based on how the guy was playing, I probably shouldn’t have thrown it,” Wilson acknowledged.

But Wilson wasn’t confused by the coverage, or by the pass rush. The interception was simply a result of good coaching and execution by the Patriots.

“I want to thank my coaches. I was where I was supposed to be,” Jackson said. “He is pretty aggressive, an aggressive quarterback. If you’re on a guy, he’ll still try to zip it in there. I was just in the right position to make the play.”

Wilson’s second interception went through Davis’s hands and was snagged by Adrian Phillips. The third interception was a pass that didn’t have enough velocity and was easily picked by Jackson again. And the fourth was basically a desperation heave from Wilson on a second-and-28 play that was fielded by Devin McCourty like a punt.

Wilson reiterated that the Patriots’ defense wasn’t confusing him. Wilson was sacked four times and hit seven times, but those numbers were skewed by late plays in the fourth quarter when the game was long decided.

“I wouldn’t say that they do a ton as far as coverage wise,” Wilson said. “I thought we had a good idea and we were seeing the field well. It was just a lack of execution. You’ve got to give them props, they played well.”

It’s possible the Patriots’ defense is a mirage after two games, benefiting from playing against two of the NFL’s lesser starting quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Wilson. The Week 4 game against Tom Brady and the Bucs will serve as a much better barometer.

And a few trouble spots have emerged despite the strong performance so far. The Dolphins were able to score easy touchdowns at the beginning of the first and third quarters last week, and the Patriots’ defense couldn’t get the ball back in the final 3:32 of the game. And the Jets gashed the Patriots up front on Sunday, rushing for 152 yards on 31 carries.

But the Patriots’ defense is a work-in-progress, too — yet it is still thriving despite having a lot of new faces this year. They invested a lot of money in the defense this offseason — signing linebacker Matthew Judon to a massive contract and adding pricey veterans such as Kyle Van Noy, Jalen Mills and Davon Godchaux — and through two games the defense has carried an offense that is a work in progress.

“You make plays and your teammates feed off of it. That’s what defense is all about,” Jackson said. “Don’t wait on nobody to make plays. Just go out there and set the tone and hope your teammates feed off that.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.