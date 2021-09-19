Watch: Damien Harris fought off tackler after tackler during a key touchdown run for the Patriots

The Patriots took a 19-3 lead against the Jets in Sunday’s Week 2 matchup thanks to one of the best runs of the 2021 NFL season to this point.
New England running back Damien Harris ran through or around multiple New York defenders on his way for a 26-yard touchdown run:
DAMIEN HARRIS. BEASTMODE. #ForeverNE— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
“You might never see this season a better hard-earned run for six by a running back in the NFL,” said CBS announcer Kevin Harlan. “[A] twenty six-yard touchdown run, fighting every inch of the way, Damien Harris. That was beautiful.”
It was particularly difficult timing for the Jets, as it came just two plays removed from New York rookie quarterback Zach Wilson’s fourth interception of the day.
