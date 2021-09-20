After seven decades, Roxbury’s Clarence Thompson Sr. is still singing for Jesus

That smooth and steady approach has served Thompson and his group the New Spirits well. The 87-year-old, who lives in Roxbury with his wife, Lorraine, will celebrate his 71st anniversary singing gospel this weekend at a program in Brockton, which will also mark the first time many of Boston’s gospel groups have sung since the COVID outbreak started.

The hours-long traditional Black gospel events known as programs can be fiercely competitive affairs, with each group on the bill trying to outshout the others. But Clarence Thompson Sr. is not trying to win the spotlight when he sings. “I don’t run up and down the aisles, I just stand still. If I can relate my message through my singing, that’s all I need to do.”

Thompson was born in Williston, S.C., and migrated with his mother to Boston when he was 10. His first public singing appearance came as a teenager when one of his uncles let him perform with the Bibletones. “I sang ‘Let’s Talk About Jesus’ by the Bells of Joy. It was a good feeling to make people satisfied.”

Thompson sang with the Power Lights for 18 years. But when he became the first Black employee of John Hancock’s engineering department, it meant working weekends, which conflicted with the group’s rehearsal schedule. In the late ‘70s he and his son formed the New Spirits. Clarence “Sonny” Thompson Jr. remains with the group 43 years later.

“At first he just wanted me to play bass, but I kept asking him to be one of the singers,” says Thompson Jr., a forceful vocalist who takes some of the leads. “In a quartet, you have individual parts from falsetto, to tenor, to baritone, and my father taught me how to sing all of them. I really had to do my homework.”

The 1980s was a golden era for Boston gospel, with a full-time radio station, WLVG, giving airplay to New Spirits recordings, including a funky upbeat reworking of “Peace in the Valley” and Thompson Sr.’s signature song, “Hello! I’m Singing for Jesus.” Packed events paired the New Spirits with superstars like Shirley Caesar and the Mighty Clouds of Joy. “I’ve sung with all of them, and I still have the flyers to prove it,” says Thompson Sr.

A sticker on Clarence Thompson Sr.’s front door. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The gospel highway is rarely a profitable one, so several female members of the Thompson clan started the Fan Club of Clarence Thompson Sr. and the New Spirits, which funded the group’s tours through soul food dinners and T-shirt sales.

Thompson Jr., a Berklee-trained producer and filmmaker, has often looked outside of gospel circles when choosing the New Spirits’ backing musicians. He estimates that more than 150 different guitarists and drummers, many of them from Europe or Asia, have played with the group over the years. “I taught them how to play stone Black gospel quartet music!” he says. “They’d be the only Caucasians in the church, and the other gospel musicians would be amazed.” About 15 years ago the New Spirits added their first female singer, Trudy Griffin.

A partnership with booking agent Lucille Magliozzi, the sister of “Car Talk” hosts Tom and Ray, meant the New Spirits were also singing the good news outside of church at events like First Night and the Lowell Folk Festival. Singing gospel to secular audiences “is no different,” says Thompson Sr. “If with my singing I can touch one person’s soul, God is satisfied and I’m satisfied.”

Clarence Thompson Sr. and the New Spirits perform Sunday at 3 p.m. at New Fellowship Christian Church, 28 Warren Ave., Brockton. Also appearing will be Test-a-mony, The New Prodigal Sons, Lincoln Congregational Church Men’s Witness Choir, Bishop Harold Branch, and the Gospel Corinthians. Tickets are available at 617-445-1993.