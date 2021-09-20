Emmy ratings up to 7.4 million viewers this year

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmys accomplished what is becoming a rarity for awards shows these days, by actually increasing its viewership over the previous years.

The Nielsen company estimated that 7.4 million people watched Sunday night's show, where the comedy “Ted Lasso” and streaming service Netflix were the big winners.

That's up from the 6.1 million people who watched a ceremony sharply curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The previous year, 6.9 million people watched the show that celebrates television programming.