This week’s TV: When shows return, a new ‘Wonder Years,’ and Isaac Asimov’s ‘Foundation’

This week, “NCIS,” the new “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” the new “FBI: International,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” are all premiering. The new(ish) “CSI: Vegas” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” are close behind, due next month.

Are you a franchise addict? If so, this is your week. It’s the official network premiere week! But be careful, please. Too much “L&O,” “NCIS,” “CSI,” and “FBI” can made you TIRED. ( T esty, I rrational, R iled, E dgy, and D ick Wolf-ed out.)

And so the networks continue to treat the fall as a time to overwhelm viewers with new and returning stuff. It’s an old habit that has become part of the broadcast networks’ brand, in a way, since the streamers and cable channels introduce new material year-round now.

I keep up with the premieres of notable new network series every week in this column — see “Ordinary Joe,” “The Wonder Years,” “Our Kind of People,” and “The Big Leap” below. But the returning network shows do slip through the cracks. So here are all the broadcast returning-show dates in one place, for your convenience:

NBC

“The Voice” Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

“New Amsterdam” Sept. 21, 10 p.m.

“Chicago Med” Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

“Chicago Fire” Sept. 22, 9 p.m.

“Chicago P.D.” Sept. 22, 10 p.m.

“Law & Order: SVU” Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” Sept. 23, 10 p.m.

“The Blacklist” Oct. 21, 8 p.m.

ABC

“Dancing With the Stars” Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

“The Goldbergs” Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

“The Conners” Sept. 22, 9 p.m.

“Home Economics” Sept. 22, 9:30 p.m.

“A Million Little Things” Sept. 22, 10 p.m.

“The Rookie” Sept. 26, 10 p.m.

“The Good Doctor” Sept. 27, 10 p.m.

“Station 19” Sept. 30, 8 p.m.

“Grey’s Anatomy” Sept. 30, 9 p.m.

“Big Sky” Sept. 30, 10 p.m.

“The Bachelorette” Oct.19, 8 p.m.

CBS

“The Neighborhood” Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

“Bob Hearts Abishola” Sept. 20, 8:30 p.m.

“NCIS” Sept. 20, 9 p.m.

“FBI” Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

“FBI: Most Wanted” Sept. 21, 9 p.m.

“Survivor” Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

“S.W.A.T.” Oct. 1, 8 p.m.

“Magnum P.I.” Oct. 1, 9 p.m.

“Blue Bloods” Oct. 1, 10 p.m.

“Young Sheldon” Oct. 7, 8 p.m.

“United States of Al” Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m.

“B Positive” Oct. 7, 9:30 p.m.

“Bull” Oct. 7, 10 p.m.

“The Equalizer” Oct. 10, 8 p.m.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” Oct. 10, 9 p.m.

“SEAL Team” Oct. 10, 10 p.m.

Fox

“9-1-1” Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

“The Resident” Sept. 21, 8 p.m.

“The Masked Singer” Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

“The Simpsons” Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

“The Great North” Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m.

“Bob’s Burgers” Sept. 26, 9 p.m.

“Family Guy” Sept. 26, 9:30 p.m.

James Wolk in NBC's "Ordinary Joe." Fernando Decillis/NBC

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “Ordinary Joe,” which premieres Monday at 10 p.m. on NBC, features three parallel plots built around James Wolk’s Joe. The drama is a storytelling experiment in the manner of the timeline-jumping “This Is Us,” as it follows Joe’s road not taken (and the other road not taken). In one strand Joe is a police officer, in another he’s a music superstar, and in the third he’s a nurse. His college girlfriend, a woman from a chance encounter, and his best friend (played by Charlie Barnett from “Russian Doll”) all figure prominently in each version of his life.

2. Isaac Asimov’s influential series “Foundation” gets an adaptation, as Apple TV+ reaches for its first sci-fi blockbuster. The epic, which premieres on Friday, is about the fall of a future civilization, and the efforts by Jared Harris’s Dr. Hari Seldon to save humanity and the best of civilization. You know, big stuff like that. Along with the always great Harris, Lee Pace stars as a character with the modest title of Emperor of the Galaxy. Asimov’s daughter, Robyn Asimov, is among the executive producers.

3. This week’s high-profile reboot is the “The Wonder Years,” in which the 1988-93 suburban comedy about a white family is reimagined as the story of a middle-class Black family in Alabama. The 12-year-old boy who’s coming of age in the 1960s is played by Elisha Williams, his father and mother are played by Dulé Hill (“The West Wing”!) and Saycon Sengbloh, and the show is narrated by Don Cheadle. It premieres Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, and Lee Daniels and original “Wonder Years” star Fred Savage are among the executive producers.

Lance Gross and Yaya DaCosta in Fox's "Our Kind of People." BROWNIE HARRIS

4. Fox’s “Our Kind of People,” also from Lee Daniels of “Empire,” is set in Oak Bluffs, the Black enclave on Martha’s Vineyard. Yaya DaCosta stars as a single mother with a hair-care line and at least one big secret. Also along for what promises to be a sudsy ferry ride: Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, and Nadine Ellis. It premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m.

5. So: The Tony Awards. The much-delayed ceremony will be a streaming exclusive this year, as Paramount+ features two hours of the ceremony starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday. At 9 p.m., CBS will join Paramount+ in the festivities with a two-hour special, “Broadway’s Back!,” which will include the presentation of the awards for Best Musical, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Play as well as performances from the three Best Musical nominees. Audra McDonald is hosting the ceremony, and Leslie Odom Jr. is hosting the special.

6. Fox’s “The Big Leap” is a drama about a reality show that’s going to put together a contemporary version of “Swan Lake.” A bunch of dance-loving underdogs compete for a second chance at success on a competition series. Scott Foley plays the jaded reality producer in a cast that includes Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Jon Rudnitsky, and Ser’Darius Blain. Count me in, even if it’s just to hate-watch, “Smash”-style. It premieres Monday at 9 p.m.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Dancing With the Stars” The 30th season includes Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, and Matt James. ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” This spinoff features the franchise’s first female lead, Vanessa Lachey. CBS, Monday, 10 p.m.

“The Conners” A live season premiere. ABC, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

