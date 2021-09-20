Boston cyber firm Threat Stack acquired by F5 for $68 million

Threat Stack, a Boston-based cybersecurity company, was acquired on Monday by F5, one of the country’s largest providers of cloud-computing security services, for $68 million, F5 officials said.

The deal, expected to be finalized by year’s end, comes as Seattle-based F5 looks to better defend against cyber attacks that target online applications, which can cost businesses more than $100 billion a year, company officials said. F5, a networking-tech company, was founded in 1996 and is publicly traded.

Haiyan Song, the executive vice president of security at F5, said the company’s acquisition of Threat Stack will allow its customers to receive more actionable security intelligence to protect their cloud-based assets. “Applications are the backbone of today’s modern businesses,” she said in a statement. “Protecting them is mission critical for our customers.”