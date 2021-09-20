Fidelity goes outside its ranks for new leader of its personal investing unit

The Boston company said Monday that Joanna Rotenberg, a senior leader at BMO Financial Group, will take over the position next month, succeeding Kathy Murphy, who said earlier this year that she planned to step down.

Rotenberg will oversee Fidelity businesses responsible for $4.1 trillion in client assets, including personal brokerage, retirement, college savings, and its network of investor centers. She will report to Abigail P. Johnson, Fidelity’s chairman and chief executive.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join Fidelity’s customer-focused culture and embrace the company’s mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives of tens of millions of investors,” Rotenberg said in a statement.

Advertisement



