fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fidelity goes outside its ranks for new leader of its personal investing unit

Joanna Rotenberg, a top executive at BMO Financial Group, will oversee the Boston company’s personal brokerage, retirement, college savings, and its network of investor centers.

By Larry Edelman Globe Staff,Updated September 20, 2021, 7 minutes ago
Joanna Rotenberg has been named head of Fidelity Investments' personal investing business.
Joanna Rotenberg has been named head of Fidelity Investments' personal investing business.Matthew Liteplo

Fidelity Investments has recruited a top Canadian wealth management executive to run its giant personal investing division.

The Boston company said Monday that Joanna Rotenberg, a senior leader at BMO Financial Group, will take over the position next month, succeeding Kathy Murphy, who said earlier this year that she planned to step down.

Rotenberg will oversee Fidelity businesses responsible for $4.1 trillion in client assets, including personal brokerage, retirement, college savings, and its network of investor centers. She will report to Abigail P. Johnson, Fidelity’s chairman and chief executive.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join Fidelity’s customer-focused culture and embrace the company’s mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives of tens of millions of investors,” Rotenberg said in a statement.

Advertisement


Boston Globe video