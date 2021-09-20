Stocks to fall if Biden drops Powell, survey finds

Investors may need to hunker down for a slump in US stocks if President Biden opts for a surprise choice and doesn’t renominate Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman.

Nearly 90 percent of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Biden to keep Powell in the job, an overwhelming number that’s risen from June, while Fed Governor Lael Brainard, a Democrat, is seen as the likely choice by 9 percent of economists surveyed. Former vice chairman Roger Ferguson was viewed as the pick by 2 percent. The poll of 51 economists was conducted Sept. 10-15.

Market jitters are likely to follow a move that surprises investors. Nearly two-thirds of the economists predicted a near-term rally in stocks if Powell is renominated, while more than half predicted stocks would decline in the near term if Brainard were the pick.