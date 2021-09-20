Record number of people of color nominated for Emmys, but prizes overwhelmingly went to white actors

But in the end, it was white leading and supporting actors from ”The Crown,” “Mare of Eastown,” “Hacks,” and “Ted Lasso” who hauled home most of the major awards.

Contenders included Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez of the Netflix drama “Pose,” and the late Michael Williams in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” Kenan Thompson was up for best actor for his role in the comedy “Kenan” and for best supporting actor on “Saturday Night Live.” Bowen Yang of “Saturday Night Live” was also in the running for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

A record number of people of color were nominated this year for the Emmy Awards, but the major prizes overwhelmingly went to white actors.

Michaela Coel of HBO’s “I May Destroy You,” however, made history as the first Black woman to win the award for writing for a limited series. Coel was also nominated for best actress and directing for a limited series. The critically acclaimed show, which Coel wrote, co-directed, produced, and starred in, was nominated in nine categories this year. Vanity Fair said the series “was repeatedly snubbed,” and that Coel should have “swept every single one of her categories.”

Many were also hoping to see Williams bank an award. The actor, who died unexpectedly in early September, was widely known for his roles on “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” in addition to his Emmy nominated performance as a closeted gay man in “Lovecraft Country.” Variety called the loss “the most surprising omission” at the Emmys. A win would have been Williams’ first in four nominations.

Forty nine people of color were nominated this year — that’s 50 percent of nominees. Many online took to the Twitter to call out the show for being unable to capitalize on its historically diverse nomination field, and the hashtag #EmmysSoWhite quickly began trending after midnight.

“Black host, Black entertainment skits, Black announcer, Black commercials, Black musical breaks, speeches about inclusion. All Black everything but winners,” one user said.

“The Emmys is like that tv show you’re still watching *just in case* it finally does something different, but every year it proves you wrong and does its same old thing again. and again. and again,” another tweeted.

Last year’s Emmys saw four actors of color win major categories, including Zendaya as lead actress for her role in the drama “Euphoria,” Regina King as lead actress in a limited series for “Watchmen,” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for best supporting actor in a limited series in “Watchmen,” and Uzo Aduba for her role as supporting actress in “Mrs. America.”

Here are more reactions to the results of this year’s Emmys.

