After protest over alleged sexual violence at fraternity, UMass Amherst student leaders call for safe environment

On Sunday, an estimated 300 students demonstrated at the Theta Chi house in response to allegations on social media saying an assault had taken place there during a party Saturday night. An on-line petition calling for Theta Chi to be shut down or suspended had garnered more than 12,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

“It is the responsibility and the moral obligation of the administration and staff of this university to provide us with an environment in which we can safely live and learn,” said the statement from the student association.

A day after hundreds of UMass Amherst students protested outside a fraternity over alleged sexual violence by its members, the student government association condemned “perpetrators of assault” and “the culture of silence and tolerance that protects them.’'

Advertisement

The Student Government Association urged the administration to implement a Survivor’s Bill of Rights, which would suspend involved chapters, open criminal investigations, expel all parties found guilty of sexual misconduct, and establish a task force to address campus sexual violence.

The Panhellenic Council, which governs the school’s eight sororities also released a statement in support of survivors.

“Sexual assault and rape are widespread issues that still plague many people in our UMass Amherst Community,” said the statement posted to Instagram. “We are actively working towards systemic change in Panhellenic life to better support women and survivors.”

The fraternity’s UMass chapter president did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday, and a message sent to the fraterniity’s national headquarters went unanswered.

Theta Chi’s UMass chapter was also the center of another controversy in February when they allegedly violated coronavirus protocols.

Sunday’s demonstrations — organized via the on-line forum Reddit — became “destructive” according to a statement from the UMass police, who called the Hadley police and State Police for backup. Students tore flags, threw objects, and attempted the enter the house, police statement said.

Advertisement

Video of the protest captured by the Daily Collegian, the campus newspaper, showed police urging demonstrators to leave the area.

“Start walking,” one officer shouts in the video. “Don’t lose your education over this. There’s a process . . . and this isn’t it.”

Mark Doherty, a UMass junior studying political science who participated in the protest, said two members of the fraternity came out of the house to raise an American flag. He alleged that the members mocked the protesters, who responded with boos, and one person threw a water bottle, striking one of the fraternity members.

Ed Blaguszewski, a UMass spokesman, said in an e-mail Sunday that “UMass is committed to responding promptly and effectively to all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. We strongly encourage members of our community with information related to the alleged Theta Chi incident or any incident of sexual assault or misconduct to contact university authorities immediately.

“A variety of confidential options are available, including the Center for Women and Community and the UMass Police,” he added. “At the directive of survivors, these discussions can then result in the initiation of investigative or disciplinary action.”





































Julia Carlin can be reached at julia.carlin@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.