Altercation and alleged use of racially charged language at Georgetown High and Roxbury Prep football game under investigation

“The cause of this altercation is under investigation,” the statement said. “Allegations of the use of racially charged language are also being investigated. I want to clearly state that the Georgetown Public Schools will not tolerate racism in any form and is working with the Georgetown Police Department to investigate this allegation.”

In a statement posted to the Georgetown Public Schools website, Superintendent Carol Jacobs said the physical altercation during Friday night’s football game involved “players from both teams and several coaches” and Georgetown police helped disperse the crowds when the end of the game was canceled.

A physical altercation and alleged use of racially charged language at a Georgetown High School and Roxbury Prep football game have prompted school officials to launch an investigation.

Georgetown school officials have reached out to the administration at Roxbury Prep “in an attempt to gather facts and resolve the issues,” she wrote.

“There are clearly strong emotions and many different versions of what happened at this game that is swirling around on social media,” the statement said. “I ask for calm and patience as we investigate this situation and arrive at a resolution that considers all of the facts and is satisfactory to all parties involved.”

Georgetown was winning by a score of 44 to 8 when the game ended.

A Roxbury Prep coach Jamaal Hunt expressed his dismay over the incident on Facebook.

“I’m still numb, but this is America,” the post said. “The fact that there was nothing I could do to protect my boys hurt the most. I broke down, I watched racism ruin whats something that was supposed to be good to them, Friday night lights but instead we were ridiculed, called N bombs by players, faculty, staff, spectators and were taunted all night.”

Hunt also wrote on his Facebook page that “racism was at an all time high” and that he was approached by police “for absolutely no reason.”

“I’m angry that to this day things like this still happen, feeling powerless in a lose lose situation,” he wrote. “I couldn’t protect them and it hurt. I could go anywhere and coach the game that I love, but at Roxbury Prep we will fight for what’s right. NO ONE should ever experience what we experienced last night. Georgetown High School has ignited a fire in me that will never go out.”

