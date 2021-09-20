COVID-19 death toll in US is about to surpass 1918 pandemic deaths; Pfizer says its vaccine works for kids 5-11

Below, we’re gathering the latest news and updates on coronavirus in New England and beyond.

Coronavirus case counts are once again rising across the US, near and far. Health officials are scrambling to vaccinate as the Delta variant takes hold.

Sept. 20, 2021

More than half of Maine’s youngest eligible fully vaccinated - 11:20 a.m.

By The Associated Press

More than half of Maine’s youngest residents who qualify to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now fully vaccinated.

About 53% of people age 12 to 15 in the state have had their final dose of vaccine, the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills reported on Monday. That percentage trails the state’s overall percentage among eligible people, which is 74%.

Many children are still in the process of getting vaccinated, though, as the percentage that has had at least a first dose is more than 60%.

The state has exceeded 50% vaccination of 12 year olds and early teens as vaccines for younger people might soon become available. Pfizer said on Monday that it will seek U.S. authorization for children ages 5 to 11.

COVID-19 death toll in US is about to surpass 1918 pandemic deaths - 10:50 a.m.

By Bloomberg

The US’s COVID-19 pandemic could surpass the number of dead in the 1918 influenza pandemic as soon as Monday, a milestone many experts say was avoidable after the arrival of vaccines.

The U.S. has reported 673,768 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data -- just shy of the 675,000 that are estimated to have died a century earlier. The toll has increased by an average of 1,970 a day over the past week.

NYC moves to weekly school testing - 10:47 a.m.

By Bloomberg

New York City will increase its frequency of student testing to once a week instead of its current two-week interval, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. The city’s powerful teachers union on Sunday called for weekly testing.

The union demand came after the city was forced to shut down P.S. 79, a special education school in Manhattan. All of the positive cases were among staff members, city officials said Friday, with 16 confirmed cases as of Sept. 16. Citywide, 77 classrooms were closed and 60 more are partially closed, according to the city Education Department. Since schools opened Sept. 13, 445 classrooms have been closed, according to the Department of Education.

White House to ease restrictions, require foreign nationals traveling to US to be fully vaccinated - 10:25 a.m.

By The Associated Press

President Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the US beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.

All foreign travelers flying to the US will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the US, as well as on their return.

Our vaccine tracker rounds up the latest updates on boosters, kids, and variants - 7:11 a.m.

By Anissa Gardizy, Globe Staff

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be safe an effective in a trial of children ages 5 to 11 years old, the companies announced Monday, saying they would use the data to apply for emergency use authorization.

A panel of advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration voted on Sept. 17 to recommend Pfizer booster shots for people over 65 or at high risk of severe COVID-19, largely scaling back the company’s proposal that would have covered anyone 16 and older. The recommendation now awaits an OK from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Preventing, expected by the end of the week.

Moderna has also applied for approval of a booster shot, but Pfizer is farther along in the process.

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in younger children ages 5 to 11 - 6:52 a.m.

By The New York Times

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be safe and highly effective in young children ages 5 to 11 years, the companies announced early Monday morning. The news should help ease months of anxiety among parents and teachers about when children, and their close contacts, might be shielded from the coronavirus.

The need is urgent: Children now account for more than 1 in 5 new cases, and the highly contagious delta variant has sent more children into hospitals and intensive care units in the past few weeks than at any other time in the pandemic. Massachusetts officials say there are 884,000 children under the age of 12 in the state, including 515,000 who are 5 to 11.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for authorization to use the vaccine in these children. If the regulatory review goes as smoothly as it did for older children and adults, millions of elementary school students could be inoculated before Halloween.

Workers are going back to the office, just not how they expected to — 1:32 a.m.

By Anissa Gardizy, Globe Staff

Back-to-office plans are playing out much differently than anyone expected.

Anticipation for a momentous post-Labor Day return has come and gone, but now a growing number of employers are repopulating their offices gradually and on a voluntary basis, rather than pinning all their hopes — and anxieties — onto one date.

Sept. 19, 2021

Fauci says more data will likely support a broader US coronavirus vaccine booster plan — 11:54 a.m.

By Bloomberg

President Biden’s chief medical adviser said booster shots for more of the US population remain a possibility soon, as additional data on the still-widening outbreak come in.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke two days after an advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration rejected a national rollout of boosters for all ages, approving them only for people 65 and older and those who are medically vulnerable.

“The story is not over because more and more data is coming in and will be coming in,” Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Last month, Biden said a broad booster plan would begin on Monday. The panel’s narrower recommendation on Friday was seen as rebuke to a president whose policy was getting ahead of the science.

Fauci said he did not believe the panel “made a mistake.”

Sept. 18, 2021

A murky battle over religious beliefs and COVID-19 vaccination continues — 4:15 p.m.

By Kay Lazar, Globe Staff

In the wake of President Biden’s recent order mandating COVID shots for roughly 80 million Americans, the push to vaccinate has grown more fervent. So, too, has the pushback by people who insist the shots violate their religious beliefs.

Sept. 17, 2021

Over 600,000 white flags on the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, symbolize American lives lost to COVID-19. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Memorial along National Mall offers stark reminder of coronavirus’s toll — 11:45 p.m.

By The New York Times

“In America: Remember” is an art installation of hundreds of thousands of flags planted along the mall that honor the more than 670,000 people in the United States who have died from the coronavirus.