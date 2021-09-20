Fatal Chicopee fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, officials say

“This was a tragic event, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski said in the statement.

The man, who was the sole resident of the mobile home on Quail Drive in Chicopee, was found dead inside by firefighters, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement Monday. The man’s name was not released.

A fire in Chicopee that killed an 80-year-old man earlier this month was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, officials announced Monday.

Neighbors who were passing the mobile home reported the fire shortly after midnight on Sept. 9, the state fire marshal’s office said. After firefighters arrived, they learned that the person who lived there was unaccounted for and found him inside the home, according to the statement.

Advertisement

An investigation found that the fire started near a living room recliner, where “evidence of cigarettes and other smoking materials were recovered,” the state fire marshal’s office said.

“Smoking remains the leading cause of fire fatalities in Massachusetts,” Stamborski said. “Smoking in bed or when you’re sleepy is especially dangerous because these fires can smolder undetected before they burst into flame. The safest thing you can do is quit – if not for yourself then for the people who love you.”

The Chicopee Fire Department, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden district attorney’s office conducted the investigation.

“Smoking outdoors is one way to be sure you stay awake, but disposing of smoking materials carefully is just as important outside the home as it is inside,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in the statement. “Just as embers can ignite upholstery or bedding, they can start a fire in mulch, planters, or wooden porches and railings. Use a heavy ashtray or can with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time.”

Advertisement

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.