Finally, an absurd travel ban will be lifted

It wasn’t just that the travel ban affecting some of the United States’ closest friends and allies, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, India, and the European Union, was too broad and arbitrary. It was that a humane and essential remedy, a visa exemption allowing families to visit sick and dying loved ones in the United States, was withheld in the vast majority of cases.

Finally, reason and compassion have prevailed. The Biden administration said Monday it will lift a foreign travel ban that had caused undue hardship for thousands of families, including many in Massachusetts and throughout New England.

Families suffered in the name of precaution that had no basis in reality. While Americans were able to travel to the 33 countries covered by the ban, there was no reciprocity. It was one of the worst manifestations of American exceptionalism, hurting families, business, and the nation’s reputation abroad.

In one case, it left a Waltham couple, Elaine O’Loughlin and her husband, Dario Mazzola, struggling mightily, as they begged the US government to allow O’Loughlin’s fully vaccinated parents to travel here from Dublin so they could help the family as their 1-year-old daughter Fiadh battles epilepsy and the prospect of brain surgery.

The O’Loughlin and Mazzola families became part of a social media community, stopthetravelban.com, where people shared their stories of hardship caused by a scientifically baseless bureaucratic nightmare.

Go online and read the stories. They are heartbreaking.

Someone in South Kingstown, R. I., whose partner has been stuck in South Africa for 18 months. A postdoctoral student at Harvard hasn’t seen his family in Italy for almost two years. An Italian scientist from Somerville, married to an American, had a difficult delivery last December, her son born seven weeks early. Her mother, a pediatrician in Italy, was ready, willing and able to help, but has instead been stuck in Italy, unable to travel here.

As these families struggled with long distance relationships, missing weddings, births, and funerals, President Biden’s granddaughter was able to fly to and from a luxurious wedding in Italy with her boyfriend last month. The double standard was blatant and maddening, as was the lack of scientific evidence for the travel ban in the first place.

More than a few Americans spent their summer vacations in Europe, living it up, while vaccinated Europeans who wanted to see their families in the United States were told to go pound sand.

For more than 500 days, the travel ban — a creation of the Trump administration that Biden could have ended on Day 1 — separated families, not on the probability of their having or spreading COVID, but merely on a person’s nationality and citizenship. All this while many of the affected countries had lower rates of infection and higher incidence of vaccination than the United States itself.

For the ninth time since April 2020, Gerry and Barbara O’Loughlin changed their flights from Dublin to Boston. Each of the first three times they applied for an exemption to travel here so they could help their daughter and her husband take care of Fiadh, who has a long road of treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital, not to mention Fiadh’s 2-year-old sister Aida, they were rejected.

After applying for a fourth time, with the active assistance of Senator Ed Markey, the O’Loughlins were granted the exemption last week. They are scheduled to arrive in mid-October, to a household that desperately needs their help to manage a complicated medical situation.

Elaine O’Loughlin and Dario Mazzola got the news on Friday. On Monday, a relieved O’Loughlin said, “The madness has ended.”

O’Loughlin only wished other families didn’t have to wait until November.

“I’m glad they (the Biden administration) finally saw sense,” she said, “but it shouldn’t have taken this long.”

























As Elaine O’Loughlin put it last month, “Still at a loss how Americans can vacation in our home countries and our families are stuck there.”

