Former Fall River mayor to be sentenced for fraud and corruption

Prosecutors are urging Woodlock to sentence Correia to 11 years in prison, while defense lawyers are recommending a three-year prison term, according to court filings.

The hearing before US District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock got underway after 11 a.m. with about 30 people in the Boston courtroom and some 340 people following the fate of Correia on Zoom. He gained national attention when he was elected mayor at 24.

Former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II was accompanied by his wife and parents to federal court Monday where he is facing sentencing for extorting bribes from marijuana companies vying to open dispensaries and stealing from investors in a smartphone app he helped create while in college.

Correia, now 29, a Democrat who served as Fall River’s mayor from 2016 to 2019, was found guilty in May on 21 out of 24 charges, including nine counts of wire fraud, four counts of filing false tax returns, four counts of extortion conspiracy, and four counts of extortion.

“The betrayal of people who considered him like family, the pervasive lying, cheating, stealing, and blame-shifting, and the egregious breaches of the public trust must be met with a sentence that thoroughly repudiates the defendant’s abhorrent conduct and deters both this defendant and others like him from doing it again,” Assistant US Attorneys Zachary Hafer and David Tobin wrote in a sentencing memorandum to the court.

But Correia’s attorney, William Fick, wrote in court filings that Correia “cannot be defined solely as a crooked politician or ‘thief,’ and is also a devoted grandson, son, brother, cousin, friend, and husband.“

He described Correia as “a striving and precocious child of immigrants,” whose “accomplishments as mayor conferred broad benefits on constituents and the city itself. None of this remotely excuses the offense conduct, but it provides critical context. Still in his twenties, Mr. Correia has great potential to learn from this chapter of his life, make amends, fulfill his financial obligations, and contribute constructively to his family and community in the years ahead.”

Correia was found guilty of demanding bribes, ranging from $25,000 to $250,000, from four businessmen who needed his consent to open marijuana dispensaries and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from investors in SnoOwl, a smartphone app he helped create in 2013 while attending Providence College.

In addition to 11 years in prison, prosecutors are also seeking 24 months of supervised release, $20,473 in restitution to the IRS, $566,740 in forfeiture, and $298,190 in restitution to five investors who lost money they put into SnoOwl.

Prosecutors said Correia has shown no remorse for his crimes, noting that following his conviction, Correia continued to maintain his innocence, telling reporters after his conviction that, “Unfortunately, the criminal justice system failed us today, but our fight is not over.”

He said ultimately he will be vindicated and “eventually the real truth will come out.”

Correia, who did not testify at his trial, insisted “there was no overwhelming evidence,” and said he would appeal based on some of the judge’s instructions to the jury.

“And we’ll be vindicated and my future will be very long and great,” he said.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Massachusetts in 2016, creating fierce competition for licenses to open lucrative dispensaries. The state required applicants to obtain a letter of “non-opposition” from the head of local government, verifying their proposed dispensaries were in compliance with zoning laws. In Fall River, that meant Correia.

During the trial, jurors heard from 33 witnesses who recalled clandestine meetings, middlemen who delivered payoffs while taking cuts for themselves, and a rising political star who used stolen money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle while paying off student loans and credit card debt.

In closing arguments, Assistant US Attorney Zachary Hafer told jurors that Correia used money he extorted from marijuana entrepreneurs or swindled from investors to bankroll a lifestyle that included extensive travel, frequent stays at expensive hotels, and extravagant purchases, including Rolexes bought with cash, down payments on Mercedes, $700 Christian Louboutin high heels for his girlfriend, sex toys, and $300 bottles of cologne for himself.

Correia’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, portrayed him as a hardworking, creative entrepreneur who believed he had earned the money he spent from SnoOwl.

During the trial, Fall River businessman Charles Saliby testified that in July 2018 he placed a $75,000 cash bribe directly into Correia’s hands as they sat in the mayor’s city-issued SUV outside the Saliby family’s store, Guimond Farms. Correia then handed him a non-opposition letter verifying that the city didn’t oppose his plan to open a retail marijuana dispensary next to the store, Saliby said.

Saliby said Correia initially demanded a $250,000 payment, but ultimately agreed to $150,000, to be paid in two installments.

Three other businessmen vying for dispensaries testified they negotiated to pay bribes to Correia through middlemen who were close to the mayor. Correia later met them at City Hall, restaurants, and a cigar bar where he referred to the bribes in code while seeking assurances that they were “all good,” they said.

During the first phase of the trial, investors in SnoOwl testified that they would not have invested in the company if they knew that Correia lied when he told them he had previously sold another app for a hefty profit. Rhode Island businessman Stephen Miller, who invested $70,000 in SnoOwl, said he believed Correia was “like a boy wonder.”

All seven of the investors, and two associates who founded SnoOwl with Correia, testified that he pledged not to draw a salary from the company until it became profitable. The investors said they lost their money.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.