Sudders added as defendant in veterans’ lawsuit against Holyoke Soldiers’ Home officials

In the complaint, the lawyers wrote that “the crisis in management that Secretary Sudders acknowledged at the Soldiers’ Home was in large part the result of her own failure.” The suit also blames then Veterans Affairs Secretary Francisco Urena, who reports to Sudders, for allegedly neglecting to take steps to prevent the outbreak.

“Secretary Sudders has been added because the evidence shows that Secretary Sudders failed in her obligation to protect the veterans at the Soldiers’ Home from serious harm,” said attorneys Thomas Lesser and Michael Aleo, who filed the amended complaint Monday afternoon in US District court in Springfield.

On Monday, lawyers for veterans who died of COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home added Massachusetts’ Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders as a defendant in their lawsuit against officials of the state-run facility, alleging she long neglected severe leadership problems at the home.

Advertisement

The naming of Sudders, a top aide to Gov. Charlie Baker, as a defendant comes a few months after a Globe Spotlight report detailed how Sudders was aware prior to the pandemic that the Home’s then-superintendent Bennett Walsh was unfit for his job but did little to address the problem until it was too late.

It is the first time Sudders has faced formal allegations for her role in the crisis.

Though the administration had blamed Walsh and Urena for the missteps that led to dozens of deaths, the Globe’s report detailed how Sudders had become deeply involved in the operations at the home, including overseeing Walsh -- a former Marine from a politically connected Springfield family who was appointed by Gov. Baker. Urena was left with little authority to supervise Walsh, who had no previous health care experience. Sudders went so far as to send Walsh to an anger management coach after receiving complaints about his temperament.

Advertisement

She fired Walsh in late March 2020, as the virus was sweeping through the Home.

Seventy-six elderly residents died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in the spring of 2020, one of the highest death tolls of any senior care center in the country.

The suit was originally filed in US District Court in Springfield in July 2020 by the family of a late Korean War veteran, Joseph Sniadach. His family sued Walsh, Urena, and three others, charging that scores of residents unnecessarily died at the facility because the officials showed a “deliberate indifference” to their care.

It was the first legal action taken by family of those who died at the home, where the coronavirus outbreak killed dozens of elderly residents and sickened dozens more, including staff members and more than 80 other veterans.

The complaint seeks $176 million and certification as a class-action civil rights lawsuit.

The 40-page amended complaint charges that the state “made a promise to its citizen-soldiers” to care for them after they served their country, but failed to stem the spread of COVID-19 through the home that it said “was preventable.”

“Instead of providing the veterans the appropriate care to which they were entitled, the six defendants in this lawsuit showed deliberate indifference to the veterans’ basic needs. As a result of the defendants’ actions and inactions, more than 76 veterans unnecessarily died and many other veterans were unnecessarily infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus. Our veterans deserved better,” the suit alleges.

Advertisement

The amended suit adds more than a dozen other veterans. One of them, Air Force veteran Joseph Sanky, survived but has “experienced conscious pain and suffering” ever since, the suit says. He still lives at the home.

A second lawsuit had been filed by a deceased veteran’s family but the two suits have been joined. A third suit was filed by workers who alleged they were subjected to “inhumane conditions” as the virus swept through the facility. Kwesi Ablordeppey, a nursing assistant, said employees “watched in horror as the veterans they cared for suffered horrible deaths.”

After the outbreak, the governor retained Mark Pearlstein, a partner at the firm McDermott Will & Emery and a former federal prosecutor, to conduct an investigation.

The report laid out in excruciating detail the chaos that engulfed the Home as the virus began to spread in March 2020. Baker called the report “nothing short of gut wrenching,” and described what happened as “truly horrific and tragic.”

Pearlstein’s 174-page report found fault solely with Soldiers’ Home staff and lower-ranking officials, including Walsh and Ureña. Baker and Sudders faced no criticism.

Sudders asked Urena to resign the day before Pearlstein’s report was released in late June 2020.

The independence of Pearlstein’s report has since been called into question after the Globe obtained a document showing Pearlstein was hired as Baker’s attorney during the time he conducted the investigation, which established a lawyer-client privilege between them.

Pearlstein’s report does go into detail about how the virus spread in the home, and the lawsuit repeatedly cites findings from it. The suit, quoting the report, said that leaders at the home made “utterly baffling” mistakes in responding to the outbreak, including failing to plan or execute basic measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

That included the decision to merge two locked dementia units in late March, creating what the report called “deplorable” conditions for 40 veterans crowded into a space designed to hold 25. A recreational therapist who was instructed to help with the move told investigators she felt like she was “walking [the veterans] to their death,” the report said.

The family of Sniadach, an 84-year-old veteran who died April 27., had moved into one of the dementia units at the facility weeks before infections quickly began to proliferate, according to the lawsuit.

Sixteen other veterans who died at the Home -- most of who served in World War II or the Korean War -- were added as plaintiffs in the case. Some had been living at the home for only a few months while others had been residents for more than a decade, the suit says.

They are James L. Miller, Robert E. Blais, Albert Warren Nothe, Theodore Anthony Kapinos, James P. Mandeville, Emilio J. DiPalma, Stanley Chiz, Ricardo J. Russo Sr, Harry P. Malandrinos, William C. Chandler, Joseph Correia Santos, Alan David Mundie, Earl W. Desrochers, John J. Faszcza and Julius Green.









Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.