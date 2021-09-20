Hyde Park man, 28, identified as Norwood shooting victim

A 28-year-old Hyde Park man was identified as the person who was shot as he stepped out of a friend’s home in Norwood Sunday evening, officials said Monday.

Norwood police rushed to Sturtevant Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a multiple shots fired, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson was found “with obvious wounds. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, he was transported to the Massachusetts General Hospital by medical evacuation helicopter. He did not survive emergency surgery,’' Morrissey’s office said in a statement.