Hyde Park man, 28, identified as Norwood shooting victim

A 28-year-old Hyde Park man was identified as the person who was shot as he stepped out of a friend’s home in Norwood Sunday evening, officials said Monday.
Norwood police rushed to Sturtevant Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a multiple shots fired, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement.
Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson was found “with obvious wounds. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, he was transported to the Massachusetts General Hospital by medical evacuation helicopter. He did not survive emergency surgery,’' Morrissey’s office said in a statement.
The investigation into the homicide is ongoing by Morrissey’s office along with State and Norwood police. Authorities said they do not see an ongoing threat to Sturtevant Avenue residents.
“Initial investigation suggests that the shooter left the scene and that there is no ongoing threat to residents in the Sturtevant Avenue area related to this incident,” according to Morrissey’s office.
Norwood Police Chief William Brooks tweeted Sunday that the incident was not considered a random act of violence.
Re: tonight’s shooting on Sturdevant, 1 male shot, to hospital via @bostonmedflight. Invest by @NorwoodPolice BCI & Norfolk DA w/@MassStatePolice. Does not appear random, public not at risk.— Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) September 19, 2021
No further information is currently available.
