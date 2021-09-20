Man arrested in shooting incident near Lynn restaurant; second suspect still at large

A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting incident that left a popular restaurant in Lynn damaged last week.
Deonte Curry, 30, was allegedly driving a vehicle that was involved in the Sept. 15 shooting near Brothers Deli on Market Street when officers in Lynn police’s Gang Unit pulled him over and arrested him, the department said in a statement.
A “large quantity of narcotics” was spotted in the vehicle during the arrest and a search of the car turned up 68 grams of heroin-fentanyl and 38 grams of cocaine, the statement said.
Curry is one of two suspects allegedly involved in the shots fired incident at 41 Market St. last Wednesday, police said. The other person, who has not been identified by police, is still at large, according to a separate statement.
Curry and the other suspect, who police said knew each other prior to the incident, were involved in an altercation in a parking lot near Brothers Deli before shots were fired.
Police responded to the area at around 3:23 p.m. and found the restaurant damaged and several shell casings on the ground. No one was hurt.
Curry will be arraigned in Lynn District Court on charges of trafficking in Class A and B substances over 36 grams, assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal carrying of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
An investigation is ongoing.
