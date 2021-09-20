Man arrested in shooting incident near Lynn restaurant; second suspect still at large

A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting incident that left a popular restaurant in Lynn damaged last week.

Deonte Curry, 30, was allegedly driving a vehicle that was involved in the Sept. 15 shooting near Brothers Deli on Market Street when officers in Lynn police’s Gang Unit pulled him over and arrested him, the department said in a statement.

A “large quantity of narcotics” was spotted in the vehicle during the arrest and a search of the car turned up 68 grams of heroin-fentanyl and 38 grams of cocaine, the statement said.