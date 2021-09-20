Missing woman found ‘alive and well’

A Massachusetts woman who was reported missing last week has been found “alive and well,” the Essex district attorney’s office said Monday.
Dolly Thapa, 38, formerly of Rowley, had been staying in Wellesley and had last been seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester on the morning of Sept. 12. She was reported missing by her family Monday evening when she didn’t return home, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Massachusetts State Police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and police departments in Boston, Rowley and Wellesley worked together to locate her.
“Further details as to where she was located and how are not available at this time,” the statement said.
