One of Rhode Island’s top local leaders is retiring

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 231.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 701,988 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 343 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 117

Total deaths: 2,812

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Barrington Town Manager James Cunha, who has emerged as one of the most respected municipal leaders in Rhode Island, is set to retire on Dec. 31 after five years on the job.

The search for his successor is already underway. I asked Cunha, 64, a few questions about his tenure in Barrington.

Q: You were a captain in the Navy before you became town manager in Barrington. What’s one similarity and one major difference between those jobs?

Cunha: The similarity is easy: the opportunity to work with competent and dedicated professionals. The major difference, besides having to choose what I’m going to wear each day, is the collaboration required to move forward with initiatives. In the military as a commanding officer, you would seek consensus but ultimately your orders were followed.

Q: You obviously never could have predicted that your tenure in Barrington would include a pandemic. What did COVID-19 teach you about this town?

Cunha: I realized what a strong sense of community we have in Barrington. While there was some dissension with some of the COVID emergency requirements, for the most part, Barrington residents were supportive and did what was best for our community.

Q: What’s one thing you’d have liked to accomplish as town manager but didn’t?

Cunha: Senior living development at the Zion property.

Q: What’s your advice for the next town manager?

Cunha: Trust your Team! I was blessed with an extraordinary group of town leaders. They know their job and always have the best interest of the community in everything they do.

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee will hold a ceremonial bill signing for legislation that requires civics education proficiency for high school graduates.

⚓ The United Nurses and Allied Professionals union is set to endorse state Treasurer Seth Magaziner for governor.

⚓ The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission meets at 5 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

Treasurer Magaziner has officially entered next year's race for governor. I look at how his path to victory largely depends on how Governor McKee handles the next few months.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Omar Bah, who wants to help Afghan refugees settle here, and Negina Sadat, who arrived six years ago.

