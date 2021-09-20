Rhode Island cultural, arts organizations share $1 million in funding

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — More than 100 cultural, humanities, and arts nonprofits in Rhode Island are sharing nearly $1 million in federal funds to help them survive and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, officials anounced Monday.
The money administered by the RI Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grant program comes from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The money is separate from the $1.1 billion in ARPA funding awarded to the state.
The funds support grants of $8,000 each to 121 cultural, humanities and arts nonprofits, 95% of which are small to midsize, and many of which are Black, Indigenous and People of Color-centered organizations.
Advertisement
“We’re proud that so many of these grantees are small and medium-sized organizations; represent culturally diverse communities; or are new to us,” Randall Rosenbaum, executive director of the Rhode Island State Council of the Arts said in a statement. “These grants will have a significant impact on communities throughout our state who have suffered greatly because of the pandemic.”