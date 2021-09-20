Rhode Island cultural, arts organizations share $1 million in funding

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — More than 100 cultural, humanities, and arts nonprofits in Rhode Island are sharing nearly $1 million in federal funds to help them survive and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, officials anounced Monday.

The money administered by the RI Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grant program comes from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The money is separate from the $1.1 billion in ARPA funding awarded to the state.