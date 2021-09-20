Rusted stairwell removed near JFK/UMass Red Line station where BU professor died

The stairwell was located near the MBTA’s JFK/UMass Red Line station and connected to the Columbia Road rotary as it passes over Old Colony Avenue some 20 feet below. The removal, which apparently was conducted over the weekend, was first reported by the Dorchester Reporter.

The rusted stairwell with missing steps where Boston University Professor David K. Jones fell to his death on Sept. 11has been removed.

While it was left in place after being closed to the public in January of 2020, officials had a concrete barrier positioned on the Columbia Road rotary and metal fencing on Old Colony Avenue to block pedestrian access, according to Baker administration officials.

A section of six steps fell out of the closed stairway. Jones was found about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 under the stairwell, and apparently died from injuries suffered during the fall, authorities said.

The circumstances of his death remain under investigation by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office and State Police.

Governor Charlie Baker and administration officials at MassDOT, the MBTA, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation have refused to identify which state agency was responsible for maintaining the stairwell after its closure to protect the public.

A wake for Jones was held Sunday in Milton.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

















